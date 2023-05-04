New Apple Navigation Feature Makes Using Google Maps a Pain in the Neck

The fierce battle between Apple Maps and Google Maps is about to reach a new level, as the Cupertino-based iPhone maker is developing a feature to simplify its navigation experience.
Just like Google Maps, Apple Maps displays a great amount of information on the navigation screen. In an attempt to display as many details as possible on the map, navigation apps sometimes get too cluttered, eventually making it difficult for users to figure out which way to go.
Google Maps is living proof in this regard. In the last few years, Google Maps has evolved to become a fully featured mapping platform that includes more than just basic navigation. The improved focus on world exploration and business information makes Google Maps rather overwhelming for beginners, especially when taking into account the amount of data the map throws at them.
A patent called "navigation application with novel declutter mode" describes Apple’s way of preventing this from happening. While also showing that using Google Maps can sometimes be a major pain in the neck, that is.
Apple Maps is slowly but surely heading in the same direction, but this decluttered mode would retain the focus on navigation without compromising the route guidance with unnecessary data.
Apple explains in the patent filing that Apple Maps can switch from the full mode to the decluttered mode with the press of a button in the main UI. While the full version would provide the experience already available today, the decluttered interface would focus exclusively on map information relevant to your route.
For example, instead of seeing all the nearby street names, the simplified map would only highlight the current street and the one where you're supposed to make a turn. Additionally, it could highlight buildings to make navigation straightforward. The route guidance could also align with the simplified map, so instead of a voice instruction like "turn right on 3rd Street," you may hear something like "turn right after The Oven."
In addition, Apple explains that the route highlighter that typically shows up on the map could be replaced by arrows that show precisely where you must make a certain turn. The map would eventually be cleaner, making it more convenient for the driver to figure out where they are.
The route guidance and the provided instructions would substantially simplify the overall experience, especially when using landmarks for turn-by-turn navigation. Street names don't make much sense for someone driving in a new region, so Apple Maps telling users to "turn right after the Bank of America building" would be a much more helpful approach.
Apple explains that a similar approach can be used when arriving at the destination as well. Instead of providing a generic message like “the destination is on the right,” Apple Maps could show a bird's eye view (or a satellite map) to clearly highlight where the destination is located.
Obviously, Apple’s idea is still in the patent stage, but given how committed the company has become to navigation solutions, it's probably just a matter of time until it's implemented in Apple Maps in one way or another.
