Quirky MINI 1000 HLE Built for a Saudi Prince Is a Fine Example of Small Luxury Car

The Mini is an iconic car brand that has been at the forefront of design and engineering throughout its evolution. With a shape and style that has remained essentially unchanged through the years, the Mini car models are easily recognizable and loved by thousands, and their appeal has yet to wane.
Besides being pleasing to the eyes, these small cars are also economical and a true joy to drive. Through its compact design, clever use of space, and excellent road handling, the Mini changed the way people looked at small cars.
And with over 5.3 million units sold over its 41-year production run, its popularity is uncontested. It also won the heart of characters with resounding names, like Peter Sellers, Enzo Ferrari, and Steve McQueen, who owned customized Minis. Today, the MINI marque is owned by BMW, and their series of modern versions of the Mini are as just popular.
Plenty of companies were willing to meet Mini lovers' every preference and desire, and sometimes their builds were so extreme that only the floorplan and running gear were kept from the donor Mini. Oftentimes, people wanted a more sporty and/or luxurious Mini. Some of the most standout builds in this regard are the Harold Radford Mini, the Wood & Pickett, and the Mini ERA Turbo.
Though there has been some speculation regarding who commissioned this 1984 Mini 1000 HLE by Tickford, it is believed that it was built for a Saudi Arabian Prince who was involved in the oil and gas industry. The prince supposedly planned to use it as one of his cars in Europe, so he commissioned it in left-hand drive.
Tickford has an almost two-century-long history in the coachbuilding business. It was initially founded as Salmons & Sons back in the 1820s and started out building horse-drawn carriages. At the beginning of the 20th century, it shifted to automotive coachbuilding. The Aston Martin subsidiary, based in Newport Pagnell, Buckinghamshire, started supplying bodies for Lagonda and was later contracted to do the same for the Aston Martin DB2/4 MkII. After the company was assimilated by Aston Martin, it stopped coachbuilding for other manufacturers and focused exclusively on building Aston Martins.
In 1984 currency, the build cost £50,000, which translates to approximately £150,780 ($185,000 US) in today's money, so no expense was spared. The sum did not include the cost of the donor car itself, though. It's just for the customization work carried out by Tickford.
The unique Mini boasts a unique appearance, including a completely remodeled front end and a luxurious interior. Some of the standout design elements include the stacked rectangular headlights, which are Tickford's signature feature, and the blanked-off grille with its supplementary driving lights. Those features, together with the custom front lip spoiler and matching wheel arch extensions, create an imposing and distinctive look.
The car's exterior boasts an eye-pleasing silver livery with red pinstriping and a black vinyl roof. It rides on a set of Minilite wheels.
As mentioned above, the car was specified in left-hand drive because the owner intended to use it as a city transportation vehicle in Europe.
This unique 1984 Mini 1000 HLE customized by Tickford is set to go under the hammer on April 16 out of Chichester. It was purchased by the current owner earlier this year, and previous to that, it reportedly had not been seen for over 30 years. Surprisingly, it only accumulated 8,111 miles (13,065 km) since it was created and is in fairly good condition.
It is offered with a price guide of £60,000 – £80,000 (which is approximately $74,500 – $100,000 USD at the current exchange rate). The history of this hatchback is confirmed by archival documents from the Tickford Register and Aston Martin Heritage, so for any Mini enthusiast, this is a great opportunity to own a unique piece of British automotive history.
Aston Martin coachbuilder Tickford was one of the companies that brought to life people's dreams in terms of car tuning. The custom Mini we are going to look at today is developed by them for a private owner and is among the coolest-looking Minis ever.
Their special Mini creation is the only one of its kind in the world. No replicas were made after this one. At least not that we are aware of. As it turns out, there were some rumors that as many as eight Tickford Minis were actually produced, but there is no evidence of that. And since Tickford was no longer involved in customizing work at the time this car was developed, we can assume the Saudi owner had strong ties with the company.
The interior is where you grasp the owner's exquisite taste, as it boasts Recaro seats trimmed in luxurious Aston Martin leather, plush carpeting, and an Aston Martin burr walnut dashboard. The rich red leather was also applied to the car’s doors, rear seats, dashboard surround, and center console. A Clarion sound system and speakers specific to the 1980s are also part of the package.
