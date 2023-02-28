New MINI Convertible “Seaside Edition” Heading to the U.S. With $45k Starting Price

MINI delivered 29,504 vehicles in the United States of America last year, 1.4 percent less than in the previous year. The British automaker is trying its best to improve sales while staying true to its roots, which brings us to the limited-edition model headlining the 2024 lineup.
The latest addition to MINI’s North American lineup is dubbed Seaside Edition, a limited-run model based on the Cooper S Convertible. It’s an expensive thing, with prices kicking off at $45,460 excluding the $995 destination charge. Approximately 500 examples will be produced to U.S. specifications according to BMW.
Seaside Edition is the British manufacturer’s way of celebrating 30 years of the MINI Convertible, which made its debut 29 years ago at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2004 in One and Cooper flavors. The retro-styled cruiser boasts a four-seat layout, although taller adults won’t feel comfortable seated in the rear.
Production will kick off in March 2023 if no supply chain-related problems arise until then, with all units expected to be finished no later than July 2023. Seaside Edition differs from the standard Cooper S Convertible by means of high-gloss white trim pieces. Bodyside stripes visually connect the side scuttles to the taillights, with said scuttles featuring an anniversary motif.
Patterns commemorating 30 years of open-top fun can also be found in the wheel center caps and front bumper decals. Pictured on bi-tone alloys, the Seaside Edition further sweetens the deal with two exterior finishes. Caribbean Aqua is arguably the most appropriate for a convertible, but Nanuq White isn’t bad either. The blue variant comes with 18-inch Pulse Spoke wheels, whereas the white variant is fitted with 17-inch Roulette Spoke wheels. There’s also a difference in tires, with the blue getting summer tires and the white all-season tires.
Both proudly exhibit Seaside lettering inside, where you’ll also find Carbon Black-finished leather seats, edition-specific dashboard trim strips and floor mats, as well as Nappa Leather on the steering wheel. Beautified with a Seaside Edition inlay, the steering wheel is also heated as standard, as expected at this price point.
Heated front seats, touchscreen infotainment with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Harman Kardon premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Parking Assistant are included in the aforementioned price as well. Customers are presented with a choice of either two- or three-pedal transmissions, with the former dubbed Sport Dual Clutch/Automatic Transmission.
Considering that it’s based on the sporty Cooper S Convertible, the Seaside Edition deserves a stick shift. There’s a case to be made for the dual-clutch tranny as well for the more relaxed drivers among us or those who spend most of their in-car miles in stop-and-go traffic.
The only engine available in the 2024 MINI Cooper S Convertible Seaside Edition is a 2.0-liter turbo designed by German automaker BMW. It puts out 189 ponies at 5,000 rpm and 207 pound-feet (281 Nm) at 1,250 rpm.
Seaside Edition is the British manufacturer’s way of celebrating 30 years of the MINI Convertible, which made its debut 29 years ago at the Geneva Motor Show in March 2004 in One and Cooper flavors. The retro-styled cruiser boasts a four-seat layout, although taller adults won’t feel comfortable seated in the rear.
Production will kick off in March 2023 if no supply chain-related problems arise until then, with all units expected to be finished no later than July 2023. Seaside Edition differs from the standard Cooper S Convertible by means of high-gloss white trim pieces. Bodyside stripes visually connect the side scuttles to the taillights, with said scuttles featuring an anniversary motif.
Patterns commemorating 30 years of open-top fun can also be found in the wheel center caps and front bumper decals. Pictured on bi-tone alloys, the Seaside Edition further sweetens the deal with two exterior finishes. Caribbean Aqua is arguably the most appropriate for a convertible, but Nanuq White isn’t bad either. The blue variant comes with 18-inch Pulse Spoke wheels, whereas the white variant is fitted with 17-inch Roulette Spoke wheels. There’s also a difference in tires, with the blue getting summer tires and the white all-season tires.
Both proudly exhibit Seaside lettering inside, where you’ll also find Carbon Black-finished leather seats, edition-specific dashboard trim strips and floor mats, as well as Nappa Leather on the steering wheel. Beautified with a Seaside Edition inlay, the steering wheel is also heated as standard, as expected at this price point.
Heated front seats, touchscreen infotainment with satellite navigation, Apple CarPlay, Harman Kardon premium audio, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Parking Assistant are included in the aforementioned price as well. Customers are presented with a choice of either two- or three-pedal transmissions, with the former dubbed Sport Dual Clutch/Automatic Transmission.
Considering that it’s based on the sporty Cooper S Convertible, the Seaside Edition deserves a stick shift. There’s a case to be made for the dual-clutch tranny as well for the more relaxed drivers among us or those who spend most of their in-car miles in stop-and-go traffic.
The only engine available in the 2024 MINI Cooper S Convertible Seaside Edition is a 2.0-liter turbo designed by German automaker BMW. It puts out 189 ponies at 5,000 rpm and 207 pound-feet (281 Nm) at 1,250 rpm.