2025 MINI Cooper 5-Door Spied As More Practical Alternative to the Chic Supermini

MINI has been testing the new-gen Cooper for a while now, and the three-door model broke cover last month. However, the development of the Cooper lineup still needs to be completed, as the BMW Group-owned company is also working on a more practical variant.
Popping its scoop cherry here, in a fresh batch of spies sent to us by our photographers, is the all-new MINI Cooper 5-Door. Following in the footsteps of its less practical sibling, it features a very familiar design for the simple fact that the automaker doesn't want to mess around with a winning recipe.
It has circular headlamps with a lighting signature that should be identical to that of the 3-Door, the typical grille incorporated into the bumper, and a pair of intakes to the sides. The wheel arches and side skirts appear identical, and at the rear, it has covers for the taillights mirroring the looks of the older generation. Nevertheless, these parts should be the same as the ones equipping the Cooper 3-Door, sporting a triangular shape, and we expect a similar rear bumper too.
The door handles need to be mentioned, as they have a more traditional design on the prototype; if we're not looking at fake cladding, that is. We should also pay attention to the rear spoiler that mirrors the design of the one found on the JCW (John Cooper Works). We can also see a single central-mounted exhaust pipe of relatively small proportions. The sleek alloys don't hide uprated brakes behind them, so we are not looking at a performance version of the five-door subcompact hatchback.
MINI will drop details surrounding the engine family in due course. Still, if anything, it is understood to launch with familiar gasoline units, with 1.5 and 2.0 liters in displacement. The JCW sporty flavor will top the ICE family in terms of power and performance. Those into all-quiet powertrains will be able to order the new three-door hatch with a battery-electric assembly. Nevertheless, the five-door body style should not feature an electric powertrain at all, as the upcoming Aceman, which will reportedly replace the Clubman, will be the practical EV-go-to model in the brand's lineup.
The British car marque has yet to drop all the juicy details about the new Cooper 3-Door, and the same goes for its more family-oriented five-door sibling. However, we will learn more about the latter as time passes and the fake wraps gently start coming off. It is still too early to tell you when it might be due, but we would not be surprised if they decided to fully unveil it in the coming months. So, if you had to choose between the two, which one would get your vote?
It has circular headlamps with a lighting signature that should be identical to that of the 3-Door, the typical grille incorporated into the bumper, and a pair of intakes to the sides. The wheel arches and side skirts appear identical, and at the rear, it has covers for the taillights mirroring the looks of the older generation. Nevertheless, these parts should be the same as the ones equipping the Cooper 3-Door, sporting a triangular shape, and we expect a similar rear bumper too.
The door handles need to be mentioned, as they have a more traditional design on the prototype; if we're not looking at fake cladding, that is. We should also pay attention to the rear spoiler that mirrors the design of the one found on the JCW (John Cooper Works). We can also see a single central-mounted exhaust pipe of relatively small proportions. The sleek alloys don't hide uprated brakes behind them, so we are not looking at a performance version of the five-door subcompact hatchback.
MINI will drop details surrounding the engine family in due course. Still, if anything, it is understood to launch with familiar gasoline units, with 1.5 and 2.0 liters in displacement. The JCW sporty flavor will top the ICE family in terms of power and performance. Those into all-quiet powertrains will be able to order the new three-door hatch with a battery-electric assembly. Nevertheless, the five-door body style should not feature an electric powertrain at all, as the upcoming Aceman, which will reportedly replace the Clubman, will be the practical EV-go-to model in the brand's lineup.
The British car marque has yet to drop all the juicy details about the new Cooper 3-Door, and the same goes for its more family-oriented five-door sibling. However, we will learn more about the latter as time passes and the fake wraps gently start coming off. It is still too early to tell you when it might be due, but we would not be surprised if they decided to fully unveil it in the coming months. So, if you had to choose between the two, which one would get your vote?