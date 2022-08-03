2024 MINI John Cooper Works Sings the Song of ICE and Gasoline

Well, you cannot really hear it sing, because these are spy shots, unaccompanied by any footage, but it is clear that not all future MINIs will be electric.
That said, you are looking at the 2024 MINI John Cooper Works (JCW), an evolution of the current model that was refreshed for the 2022 model year. Think of it as a more thorough upgrade, with new front and rear ends, updated cockpit, and revised oily bits.
Visually, it is still instantly recognizable as something made by the British brand that is owned by the BMW Group. It will have the typical round headlights, though these are probably provisional, a large grille, and taillamps with the controversial Union Jack graphics. Setting it apart from the rest of the lineup will be the beefed up front and rear bumpers, fat side skirts, and roof-mounted wing.
Another thing that will differentiate it will be the central-mounted exhaust pipe(s). You see, while the current MINI JCW has two of them, this prototype only features one, yet that might change by the time it premieres. Some believe that a big touchscreen infotainment system will be integrated into the dashboard, and that several buttons will be replaced by touch controls. Our spy photographers say that the gearshifter could move under the aforementioned display.
Power wise, we would be looking at an updated version of the engine powering the current John Cooper Works, which is a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder unit. Hooked up to a manual or an automatic transmission, it has 228 horsepower and 236 pound-feet (320 Nm) of torque bouncing off the walls. From 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph), the supermini hot hatch needs 6.1 seconds when ordered with the auto ‘box, and is two tenths of a second slower in the three-pedal version. The car will probably premiere next year, launching as a 2024 model.
