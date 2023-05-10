MINI Continues Teasing All-New Countryman and Cooper, Both Will Launch as 2025 Models

The internal combustion engine isn't dead at MINI, which intends to reveal the all-new Countryman and Cooper this year as 2024 models. In the meantime, the BMW-controlled automaker has published a few more design teasers of the crossover and three-door hatch.
Before anything, it should be noted that a five-door hatch is also in the works. Come 2024, the Aceman will join the lineup in the form of an electric-only vehicle. It slots right between the Cooper and Countryman, and it serves as the indirect replacement for the Clubman.
The crossover body style will certainly help the Aceman sell better than its wagon-bodied predecessor did. To be produced in China by a joint venture between Spotlight and BMW, the newcomer will be offered in two flavors at launch: E and SE. The latter packs 215 horsepower and circa 400 kilometers (249 miles) of WLTP range.
Turning our attention back to the Countryman and Cooper, the British automaker has recently provided us with a glimpse of its "Charismatic Simplicity" design language. As expected, it carries over to the interior, where you'll find a round touchscreen with organic light-emitting diodes rather than conventional LEDs. Said touchscreen features a diameter of 9.4 inches. The bad news? It also integrates air-conditioning/heater/climate functions, which is exceptionally distracting while driving. Dear automakers, when are you going to understand that most of us prefer physical controls?
Even Volkswagen got that memo from their customers. Back in October 2022, chief executive officer Thomas Schafer made it clear that his brand would ditch steering wheel touch panels for good ol' buttons. It remains to be seen if the old-school-is-best-school approach will also carry over to the HVAC system.
Not surprising in the least, MINI also redesigned the steering wheel and seats of the Countryman and Cooper. Fret not because it comes exclusively with physical buttons. The British automaker further waxes lyrical about sustainable materials in the press release attached below, but alas, MINI doesn't actually mention what kind of sustainable materials are used for the interior.
Last but certainly not least, both models are getting redesigned alloy wheels that follow the design philosophy mentioned just earlier. You can think of the all-new Countryman and Cooper as evolutionary rather than revolutionary. The evolutionary part is even more obvious under the hood. Although unconfirmed, MINI is certain to offer slightly updated versions of the current 1.5-liter turbo I3 and 2.0-liter turbo I4 powerplants.
Both are BMW lumps bearing the codenames B38 and B48. It remains to be seen if the B37 and B47 turbo diesels will also make the cut. Based on the latest evolution of the UKL-derived FAAR platform of the all-new X1, the Countryman and Cooper have been confirmed with zero-emission powertrains as well.
In the Countryman's case, look forward to 64.7 kWh and two motors belting out 308 horsepower and 364 pound-feet (494 Nm) of torque. Driving range is estimated at 450 kilometers (280 miles) under the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure. As for the all-electric Cooper, which is coming to the US for the 2025 model year, that'll be up to 215 ponies, 54.2 kWh, and 400 kilometers (249 miles).
