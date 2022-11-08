Tesla Twitter Feeds Us Inside Look at New Megapack Megafactory

Whether it be Tesla, SpaceX, Starlink or Twitter, it seems that not a day goes by without hearing some sort of buzz regarding the Elon Musk-run companies.
So it should be no surprise that Musk & Company will utilize the most recent company (Twitter) to come under the Tesla umbrella to keep the world informed and up-to-date on what is going on within the technology behemoth.
It just so happens that is what occurred on November 7 as the company tweeted a brief video showing off the inner workings of their new Megafactory just outside Stockton, California, in the small town of Lathrop.
The factory is dedicated to producing Tesla's Megapack that until now, was produced at Giga-Nevada. The company claims the factory will have the capacity to produce 10,000 Megapacks per year which will help keep pace with growing demand. In Tesla's third-quarter earnings call, the company stated that deployments of their energy storage products increased by 62% year over year totaling 2,100-megawatt hours in Q3 alone.
Energy deployments in the Tesla product line are made up of Megapacks, Powerwall, and Powerpacks.
The Tesla Megapack battery is proving to be a hit with municipalities by enabling them to store unused energy produced from renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power during the day and use the energy to power generators when their production decreases. In Fact, the state of Hawaii recently was able to eliminate its reliance on coal energy because of the effectiveness of the Megapack
The short tweet revealed the enormity of the squeaky-clean factory with an ominous sign. The factory appears to be highly automated with huge robots and gantries moving products about the manufacturing floor, leaving one to wonder how many jobs the factory will create. Back in October of 2021, Tesla stated the factory would provide 1000 jobs for the San Joaquin Valley town and grow to 2000.
One thing is certain; Tesla will continue to be omnipresent throughout social media and broadcast news.
Meet Megafactory, our new Megapack factory in Lathrop, CA ???????????? pic.twitter.com/aw85eHECXI— Tesla (@Tesla) November 7, 2022