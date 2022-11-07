Tesla Bot Shows Frightening Strength in a Fascinating Video Promoting Actuators Team Jobs

Tesla revealed the Optimus Bot in August 2021 as an afterthought, but it is now stepping up the development process. In a video promoting a job opening in Actuators Team, Tesla shows the frightening strength of primary leg actuators in Tesla Bot.
Tesla started as an EV startup but has since expanded its scope to include many other fields, including robotics. The Tesla Bot, which was unveiled as a concept in August 2021, has since gotten to a working prototype phase. During the latest AI Day, Tesla showed two Tesla Bots, Bumble C and Optimus, and said the robots would become an important part of the Tesla business in the next ten years.
While few people consider robots will soon be ready for prime time, they are already part of our lives in various forms. There are countless robots on car production lines right now, while vacuum robots do the cleaning every day in millions of homes across the globe. On the other hand, humanoid robots are nowhere to be seen outside of some eccentric lab projects.
Nevertheless, Tesla is adamant that they will soon become an important part of its business. Although the analysts were not impressed with the Bumble C and Optimus during the Tesla AI Day, they should be impressed after watching one of the Tesla Bot actuators do heavy lifting during a piano concert. The unlikely association aside, the strength of the Tesla Bot actuator is nothing short of frightening. Certainly, we wouldn’t want to mess with the future humanoid robot.
The video shared on LinkedIn was used to promote a job opening in Tesla’s Actuators Team. It shows one of the two primary leg actuators lifting a half-ton grand piano with ease. Judging from the video, the actuator uses hydraulic power to do the job, which makes us wonder how powerful the future robot would be. Hydraulic power means the robot will use pumps to do the job, which requires a fair share of energy.
While this appears easy in the video because the pumps are external and can be as powerful as needed, it’s another story when they are placed inside a small humanoid body. We know Tesla is aiming for a 161-lb (73-kg) robot powered by a 2.3-kWh battery. Since there will be a lot of actuators inside the body of the future Tesla Bot, the power and size constraints might limit the actual strength of the actuators.
Tesla will undoubtedly hone the Bot’s capabilities in the future, but we think it will take a lot of work to get there. The videos showing Tesla Bots performing various tasks, including assisting workers inside the Fremont factory, were impressive, but we’d take them with a grain of salt. The simple fact that Tesla is now advertising for jobs tells us that the development is still in its early stages. Like other Tesla projects, they might be late, but that doesn’t mean they will not be game changers.
