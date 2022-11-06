Unlike Tesla, VW Gives Its Customers Something When It Takes the Charger Away From Them

Volkswagen ID.4 customers found out at the end of October that their EVs will not come with a Level 1 or Level 2 charger at delivery. If they needed or simply wanted one, then they would have to order it for $350. Instead of disappointing everyone, the German automaker followed up with another email letting the affected customers know they were entitled to a gift card.
A Level 1 (L1) charger is good for charging at home by simply using any socket available, and it adds a few miles of range per hour. A Level 2 (L2) charger is better at putting electrons in your battery – it can add a maximum of 30 mi (48 km) of range per hour. Just like phones, EVs should at least come with an L1 charger since the L2 option requires a 240-volt plug.
But some carmakers choose to not include the L1 charger with the vehicle any longer. Tesla did so first, and now Volkswagen is following in its footsteps. But unlike the American EV maker, the German brand is sending ID.4 owners an email in which they are notified about the change. Furthermore, the affected customers receive a “prepaid loyalty card” that can be used for various charging options, including the installation of an L2 charger.
That's how you do things, Tesla!
“Because you may not have realized prior to your purchase that the Model Year 2023 ID.4 EV does not come with a Level 1 charging cable, we’re sending you a $200 prepaid loyalty card to use towards the charging option that works best for you and your home set-up. You should receive your card within the next two to three weeks via US Mail,” says VW in the email published by one of its customers on a dedicated forum. The loyalty card is valid for one year after it was issued.
Finally, if you have bought an EV made by VW and it came without a charger, then you should contact the company and ask them about the loyalty card. That is, of course, if you have not been notified beforehand about not having an L1 or L2 charger included anymore with the car.
