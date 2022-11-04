Volkswagen Took Its Business off Twitter After Elon Musk Took Over the Company

On Friday, Volkswagen announced that it had recommended its brands pause paid advertising on Twitter following Musk’s takeover of the social media platform. The decision comes one week after GM made a similar announcement.
Part genius, part idiot, Elon Musk is set to change the world in more than one way, and not everybody is okay with that. His latest move to acquire and change Twitter has worried many people, and some of them have gone a little further in expressing their dissatisfaction. General Motors announced last week that it temporarily halts advertising on Twitter while still figuring out the company’s direction under Elon Musk’s ownership.
Now, it’s Volkswagen’s turn to make the same decision. According to Automotive News, Volkswagen has paused advertising on the platform for all its brands until further notice in the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover of the social media platform. Volkswagen Group includes the Volkswagen brand and Seat, Cupra, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati, and Porsche brands.
“We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide about next steps depending on its evolvement,” a spokesperson for Volkswagen Group said in a statement. Like GM, the German automaker indicated the situation is temporary, although this might become a permanent arrangement, as many temporary things usually do. According to a recent CNBC report, Ford is another company that doesn’t pay advertising money to Twitter.
The future direction of Twitter is something that not only advertisers in the auto industry have yet to learn about. Musk has boasted about being a free-speech absolutist, although he later added that he intends to name a “content moderation council” and would not let Twitter become a “free-for-all hellscape.”
Even though Musk has pledged to turn Twitter into “the most respected advertising platform in the world,” legacy carmakers might not buy into the rhetoric. They would be, after all, reluctant to fill their main competitor’s coffers with advertising money. Just like Volkswagen and GM announced, they will continue to use Twitter to stay in touch with their customers but not pay to promote their products or services for the time being.
