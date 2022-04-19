Tesla Finally Clarified the Mobile Connector Issue, Here's Who's Not Getting One for Free

If you’re still hung up on Tesla’s decision to go full Apple on its customers, then you might be happy to hear that the company has finally taken the time to talk with relevant employees and customers about the mobile connector issue. No, it’s not going back to being included in the package with a new EV.
Tesla’s Sales Advisors have been officially informed that the mobile connector bundle has been “decoupled from delivery” in all the automaker’s markets. If you want it from now on, you’ll have to add it to your order. Anyone getting a new Tesla now will have to spend an extra $200 for the charger, just like Apple decided to leave its customers without means of recharging their phones.
We’ve previously told you that existing orders will also have to buy the charger separately, but now it appears that there will only be a delay for these customers, as the company is looking “for a solution to the order backlog.” Only new customers that buy Tesla cars starting from the 17th of April 2022 will be charged more for the mobile connector, or they’ll have the option to not have a much-needed cable like this.
As Elon Musk put it first, the American EV maker is continuing to argue this measure had to be taken because of “low utilization,” even though this statement has already been proven false. Tesla owners are actually using their mobile connectors, and only those who have two or three models at home don’t utilize the bundle.
For now, customers that are scheduled for delivery will receive a mobile connector. But this is only a short-term solution, as Tesla is expecting to be met with some delays further down the line. Future owners might be forced to take their EVs without a home charging solution, as the product is available in limited quantities.
After this e-mail reached Sales Advisors, some customers were also informed about the situation. If you have been waiting for some answers, then you should contact the person responsible for handling your request.
But, as you can see, the PR gymnastics continue. Even though Tesla says the mobile connector is not of much use to its customers, they admit there’s a high demand for these cables with adaptors.
At the end of the day, the strategy worked. The CEO announced a product being $400, social media uproar forced the company to drop the price to $200, and now everyone’s ok with paying for an essential part.
