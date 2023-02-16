Tesla To Pause Part of Giga Shanghai Production To Prepare for a Revamped Model 3 Version

Tesla is working on a revamped version of the Model 3, which could be part of the mysterious Project Highland. The EV maker is preparing to pause production at Giga Shanghai to upgrade the line for the refreshed model. The work will start on Sunday for the first phase of the production line.
Even though Tesla cars never seem to change, the EV maker is constantly improving them under the hood. This was the case with the Model S/X refresh, introduced in 2021 with the controversial yoke steering. Beneath the familiar design, the refreshed Model S and Model X feature important changes, and Tesla is rolling out more updates. Two years after the refreshed models entered the market, Tesla installed a new FSD computer, complete with an improved sensor suite.
Besides the new Model S/X, Tesla is expected to soon launch a refreshed Gen-2 lineup starting with the Model 3 this year. It will start with a revamped version of the Model 3, also known as Project Highland. New speculation indicates that Project Highland will bring a new manufacturing revolution to the automotive world, akin to the lean-manufacturing model that Toyota pioneered in the 1950s.
Whatever this is, it certainly demands a significant disruption of the current production lines. Last December, Tesla reorganized the General Assembly 3 (GA3) production line at the Fremont factory, where the Model 3 is assembled. Our sources told us that the work was done in preparation for a revamped Model 3 variant, known internally as Project Highland. This would feature new technologies and structural modifications to make it easier to build.
New information shows that Tesla is making similar changes at Giga Shanghai, again in the Model 3 section. The work is planned to start on February 19, and the employees were told the factory section is off-limits until it is completed. It’s not the first time Tesla has operated changes to the Model 3 production lines in Shanghai. The EV maker makes the necessary changes in stages to not impact output. The gigafactory has two phases for vehicle manufacturing, and the upcoming production halt is said to affect the first phase, producing both the Model 3 and Model Y.
We’ve already seen Tesla Model 3 prototypes undergoing testing in the U.S., and we now know what they were. The camouflage on the front and rear sections most probably hides a new camera set introduced with the Hardware 4 sensor suite. The HW4 computer will debut on the refreshed Model S/X, but the Model 3 and Model Y will also get it this year. Nevertheless, there are more important changes under the hood of the refreshed Model 3 than the new FSD computer.
Tesla is expected to build the Model 3 with front and rear megacastings, simplifying production. A similar plan is already in place for the Model Y. The single-piece megacastings replace hundreds of metal parts welded together. They also eliminate the need for more assembly robots on the production line and provide structural benefits to vehicles.
Besides the new Model S/X, Tesla is expected to soon launch a refreshed Gen-2 lineup starting with the Model 3 this year. It will start with a revamped version of the Model 3, also known as Project Highland. New speculation indicates that Project Highland will bring a new manufacturing revolution to the automotive world, akin to the lean-manufacturing model that Toyota pioneered in the 1950s.
Whatever this is, it certainly demands a significant disruption of the current production lines. Last December, Tesla reorganized the General Assembly 3 (GA3) production line at the Fremont factory, where the Model 3 is assembled. Our sources told us that the work was done in preparation for a revamped Model 3 variant, known internally as Project Highland. This would feature new technologies and structural modifications to make it easier to build.
New information shows that Tesla is making similar changes at Giga Shanghai, again in the Model 3 section. The work is planned to start on February 19, and the employees were told the factory section is off-limits until it is completed. It’s not the first time Tesla has operated changes to the Model 3 production lines in Shanghai. The EV maker makes the necessary changes in stages to not impact output. The gigafactory has two phases for vehicle manufacturing, and the upcoming production halt is said to affect the first phase, producing both the Model 3 and Model Y.
We’ve already seen Tesla Model 3 prototypes undergoing testing in the U.S., and we now know what they were. The camouflage on the front and rear sections most probably hides a new camera set introduced with the Hardware 4 sensor suite. The HW4 computer will debut on the refreshed Model S/X, but the Model 3 and Model Y will also get it this year. Nevertheless, there are more important changes under the hood of the refreshed Model 3 than the new FSD computer.
Tesla is expected to build the Model 3 with front and rear megacastings, simplifying production. A similar plan is already in place for the Model Y. The single-piece megacastings replace hundreds of metal parts welded together. They also eliminate the need for more assembly robots on the production line and provide structural benefits to vehicles.