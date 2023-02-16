This Sure Looks Like a Dream Custom Exotic and Luxury Car Track Encounter, Right?

When you are a true automotive aficionado (with large bank accounts) taking a leap of faith into an unknown encounter is never an option. Instead, tried and true venues will always be better than the strange unbeknownst.
And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an interesting example from the imaginative realm of the aftermarket kingdom. As many enthusiasts know, what happens on the U.S. coasts (Western or Eastern, it does not matter, they are equally ritzy and cool), usually stays there, unless you are a client with more than one custom project that loves to see all creations in one place – and something like a famous track would be neat, of course.
Such was the case here with the good folks over at Hollywood, California-based RDB LA, who have another YouTube vlog episode out, but we are not going to talk about that - at least not always. Instead, after we give each other some eleven minutes to check out that stunning white Ferrari 812 Superfast and the review of the new 657-hp (that's no less than 666 ps, if you're superstitious) Lamborghini Urus Performante – which is still waiting for the alleged first-ever transformation into a widebody super-SUV, we are just going to jump ship to their Instagram account reel and discuss a close encounter of the bespoke fourth degree.
This is because one of their clients has a fleet of personalized exotic supercars and luxury rides, of which some carry the RDB LA signature like a proud staple of glory. In no particular order, this white-black-crimson adage has just about anything one could dream of right now if money were no issue and someone allowed total freedom of choice. As such, the front row is dominated by a Lamborghini Aventador that is mostly white and only features some touches of black and crimson. The right and left wings are constituted from a Ferrari SF90 Stradale and a McLaren Senna that complement each other with an all-black attire that is only interrupted by differently wide shades of red.
Last, but certainly not least, a Rolls-Royce limousine dwells in the background to balance the white-to-black ratio. No worries, it also has touches of black and red – the former for various bits and pieces on the outside (but most of all for the humongous aftermarket grille) and the latter for the ultra-luxurious cockpit. As far as we can tell, none of them is left without aerodynamic enhancements, though most of them are of the subtler variety. All in all, not a bad place to be if you dream of exotic supercars and ultra-luxury limousines having a rendezvous at the side of a racetrack (could it be Sonoma Raceway in California?).
As for taking a pick, many fans said they would have all of them in a heartbeat, but there were also enough voices who singled out the feisty and glorious McLaren Senna as their absolute favorite! Interesting, huh?
