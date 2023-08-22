Tesla Sues Two Former Employees for 'Tesla Files' Episode, Tries to Shift the Blame

It took Tesla quite a while to address the episode known as Tesla Files. If that does not ring a bell to you, the German newspaper Handelsblatt gave the world a demonstration of journalism at its finest: it exposed how the battery electric vehicle (BEV) maker does not protect data from customers and employees as it should. Anyone with access to Tesla's Toolbox internal messaging system could check anything they wanted, including Elon Musk's social security number. The company is now trying to say the two former employees it identified as being the bad guys instead of the whistleblowers they genuinely are.

19 photos Photo: Tesla/Markus Spiske/edited by autoevolution