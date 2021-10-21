Rocket Lab Plans to Use a Helicopter to Catch a Rocket Mid-Air as It Returns from Space

Tesla Smashes Previous Record for Quarterly Profit Despite Production Difficulties

Despite lots of attention on controversies surrounding products like the Cybertruck and Full Self Driving Beta, Tesla is pushing ahead faster than ever after announcing its most profitable quarter ever. 6 photos



Those are just two reasons why the new record of $1.6 billion is so impressive. Analysts expected a profit per share of $1.62. Instead, Tesla bested that number by 0.14 cents and landed at $1.86 per share.



Of course, production was the main contributing factor. Tesla delivered 241,300 vehicles during quarter 3, another record for the Texas-based company.



A new factory in Austin, Texas, is said to be already producing pre-production vehicles. Once it's running at full capacity, both the Cybertruck and the Model Y will roll off the Austin production lines.



That will be helpful too. Last year in total, 499,550 Teslas found their way into new homes. This year that number has grown to 627,550 already, and we still have a full quarter to go.



What's even more amazing is that the profit comes despite serious challenges. The company detailed those challenges in a statement "semiconductor shortages, congestion at ports and rolling blackouts, have been impacting our ability to keep factories running at full speed. We believe our supply chain, engineering, and production teams have been dealing with these global challenges with ingenuity, agility, and flexibility that is unparalleled in the automotive industry.”



Some of the profits, $279 million in total, came from selling regulatory credits to other brands. Nevertheless, this is a big step forward for Tesla as they continue to push forward despite setbacks.



