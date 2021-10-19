ICE-T, the V8 Tesla, Can Cool Down Thanks to New Front Bumper and a Radiator

The SEMA Show 2021 will open its gates on November 2, 2021. That means that ICE-T, or Internal Combustion-Engined Tesla, will have to be fully ready by then. That leaves Rich Benoit and the guys from the Electrified Garage a little less than two weeks to get this car ready for its official premiere. Thankfully, it can now cool down thanks to a new front bumper and radiators.
Rich Rebuilds’ last video talks about all the work that went into ensuring that the LS3 will get all the air it needs to avoid overheating. Without a frunk, it theoretically had plenty of space there to fit a V8 and a radiator, but airflow was a major concern.
As Chad Hrencecin explained, the Model S already needed cooling for when it supercharged. That’s not as much heat as a V8 engine produces, but the airflow was already there. In a recent tweet, Benoit already said that the car would have to have the original front bumper of the Model S to ensure better cooling.
Brian, from the Electrified Garage, had a lot of work fixing the bumper structure, which came with some cracks. With epoxy and metal plates, he got the job done. They could have bought a new frame, but that would increase costs and deviate from the recycling proposition that inspired creating ICE-T.
Regarding the radiator, these guys confirmed that there is plenty of room under the bonnet to have it. Benoit also said that the LS3 would have more cooling under the Model S bonnet (former frunk lid) than it had on the Camaro that donated it to the project.
According to the YouTuber, ICE-T will have two larger cooling fans behind a larger radiator than the Camaro SS has. They are now taking care of sound deadening and heat shielding the car, which will require a lot of attention. The exhaust system we wrote about is now in place, and it looks sharp.
Another tweet Benoit shared showed the S1 sequential shifter working in the Tesla. That was presented in a previous video about the project that also deserves to be watched. Make sure you find time to check both of them before SEMA Show 2021 starts. It’s in two weeks, a sentence that was one of the most famous lines of the movie “The Money Pit” and became a joke about things that take way more time to be delivered than promised. In the ICE-T’s case, Benoit and his team ensure that’s not what’s going to happen.
Sadly I won’t be able to use the refresh front bumper. There’s just more Cooling available with the older one ???? pic.twitter.com/cuc3zA989E— Rich Rebuilds (@RebuildsRich) October 13, 2021
Disgusting. They should be fined for this. Now the poor thing is slower ???? pic.twitter.com/75RAZvcMRX— Rich Rebuilds (@RebuildsRich) October 18, 2021