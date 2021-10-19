ICE-T, the V8 Tesla, Can Cool Down Thanks to New Front Bumper and a Radiator

The SEMA Show 2021 will open its gates on November 2, 2021. That means that ICE-T, or Internal Combustion-Engined Tesla, will have to be fully ready by then. That leaves Rich Benoit and the guys from the Electrified Garage a little less than two weeks to get this car ready for its official premiere. Thankfully, it can now cool down thanks to a new front bumper and radiators.

8 photos