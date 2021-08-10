Rich Rebuilds Helps to Create a Mad Max Off-Road-Ready Model 3

When Rich Benoit shared that he was towing a Model 3, we were sure his YouTube channel would get exciting content. He revealed the surprise on Twitter by showing some bits of the Mad Max Model 3 he helped conceive, but the first video to appear was not in his channel. It was on the Grind Hard Plumbing Co. YouTube channel, which is the owner of that car. Benoit and the Electrified Garage only helped create it.

6 photos