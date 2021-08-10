Rich Rebuilds Helps to Create a Mad Max Off-Road-Ready Model 3

When Rich Benoit shared that he was towing a Model 3, we were sure his YouTube channel would get exciting content. He revealed the surprise on Twitter by showing some bits of the Mad Max Model 3 he helped conceive, but the first video to appear was not in his channel. It was on the Grind Hard Plumbing Co. YouTube channel, which is the owner of that car. Benoit and the Electrified Garage only helped create it.
Officially named Model 3x4, the car started being conceived when Ethan and Edwin, from Grind Hard Plumbing Co., got in touch with Benoit and Steven Salowsky, Rich Rebuilds’ manager. They wanted to find “a relatively sound Model 3 AWD where its cosmetic condition didn't exactly matter too much.”
Benoit and Salowsky were in charge of finding it. When they finally did, the Electrified Garage got involved not only in raising the suspension but also in modifying the software so that the changes would work just fine. Ethan and Edwin then joined the Rich Rebuilds team, and the build process started.
The changes included raising the suspension with 2-inch spacers. They were necessary not only for more ground clearance but also for the car to get four Falken Wildpeak AT3W tires installed on the alloys that were on that salvaged Model 3. We had also already spoken about the winch, but now we know they are Badland Apex 12000 (for 12,000 pounds of capacity).
It took them only three days to make the Model 3x4 the most capable Tesla off-road Tesla, as Rich Rebuilds stated in the title of its video. When the car was ready, they took it for a spin with the Shep, and the Tesla did not shy away from any challenges the trail they took presented. In fact, Benoit said the winch on the Model 3x4 helped save the Sherp in one situation. We’ll learn about that in a future video.
