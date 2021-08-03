Car and Driver Disputes Another Myth About EVs: Maintenance Costs

Anyone that follows the Rich Rebuilds YouTube channel knows that EVs have a myth that is worth fighting. Their advocates say they do not need maintenance and a simple visit to the Electrified Garage denies that right away. Car and Driver came to the same conclusions with their long-term Tesla Model 3 after 30,000 miles of ownership.
That’s true that EVs do not need oil changes. Yet, they need to lubricate the brake caliper – due to lack of use – every year or after 12,500 mi (whatever comes first). Car and Driver stated that it spent as much money with that as it would have with oil changes: $432 in total for three caliper lubrication sessions. The Electrified Garage also does that service for a lower cost. Fixing a car for $700 when Tesla charged $16,000 should be enough to prove that.
Apart from that, the Model 3 also ate up its Michelin Primacy MXM4 tires in 30,000 miles due to how heavy the car is, its performance, and less usable tread. Changing tires twice as often as you would with a combustion-engined vehicle speaks a bunch about why EVs deserve special tires. Car and Drive spent $1,157 replacing them.
Apart from these normal wear and tear replacement needs, the Model 3 also required changing the glass roof and the windshield due to stone chips. That added $3,300 to the expenses with the car ($1,200 for the glass roof and $1,100 for the windshield). Since only Tesla performs these services, its customers are more stuck to Tesla Service Centers than they would be to regular dealerships.
That also shows that the right to repair that the Electrified Garage champions should be defended by all EV owners as well. EVs do require maintenance – a different one, for sure – but it can be cheaper and more available to everybody. Understanding that will only help turn electric cars mainstream faster than they naturally would.
Source: Car and Driver
