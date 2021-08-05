Rich Rebuilds' Tesla Model 3 Could Be in a Mad Max Movie

The “mad max model 3” ready for battle! I can’t wait till you see this thing against the Sherp! pic.twitter.com/OHcZqGOGHs — Rich Rebuilds (@RebuildsRich) August 5, 2021

EV

The first teaser came from him towing a Model 3, something that he said he never expected to do because he finds the car so ugly and boring. A while later, Benoit shared a teaser image of what that Model 3 was being turned into. It presented an off-road tire on the front left side, three headlights to replace the conventional one, and a steel bar underneath them. Looking at this small part of the Model 3, it looked like a Baja vehicle of some sort.In this teaser, the YouTuber said he put this car against his Sherp – a very unusual off-roader, amphibious vehicle he owns – and that his Mad Max creation did really well. It must have climbed some rocks to beat the Sherp.The last image Benoit shared so far shows the cut frunk lid revealing the structure underneath it. The cover must be even more fragile than it already is in regular Model 3, but the point was certainly making it look more aggressive. It worked… It even has a winch, apparently with a 12,000 lb (5,400 kg) capacity!All the teasers aimed to announce that Benoit will publish a video about this machine next Sunday, August 8. That’s when we’ll truly understand the whole story, where Benoit bought this Model 3 (if it is actually his), what he had to do to prepare it for off-roading, and the tests in which it goes well against the Sherp in an environment where thisdid not originally belong. We’ll tell you more about everything as soon as we can.