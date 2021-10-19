2023 BMW M2 Sounds Raw, Looks Fast Devouring Apexes on the ’Ring

No one can say that there is a shortage of spy shots and videos of the new-gen BMW M2, as we have seen it in action in all kinds of environments numerous times these past few months. Our latest encounter with the premium subcompact sports coupe came in the form of a video that shows it in action at the Nurburgring.
Believed to be in the hotter Competition variant, which will top the normal M2, this prototype still hides its design. But that’s alright, because a previous leak has revealed that it will sport a new grille with horizontal slats, flanked by the sweptback headlights.
Things such as the discreet ducktail spoiler on the new trunk lid, muscular-looking diffuser, quad exhaust pipes, and typical M badges and wheels will round off the makeover, drawing a clear line between the new M2 and the latest 2 Series family. Moreover, the model will get high=performance brakes and M-tuned suspension, necessary assets that will contribute to the elevated performance.
Speaking of which, it has been reported that it will use the twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six from the new M3 and M4. The output is believed to be rated at around 480-490 hp, a significant bump over the current M2 Competition, which has 405 hp. If the numbers are correct, then the new M2 will slot between the normal M3 and M4, and the Competition versions, and could be joined by a battery-electric variant, or so it appears anyway.
The driver-focused cockpit will feature uprated infotainment system and digital instrument cluster on top of the regular 2er, which could be powered by the Operating System 8. New front seats with additional bolstering, more exclusive upholstery with contrast stitching and perhaps piping, carbon fiber details, and M logos should be on deck too.
BMW’s M Division is keeping the official unveiling date close to its chest, but it might debut after mid-2022, with production kicking off toward the end of next year.
