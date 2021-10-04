Rich Rebuilds Gives the ICE-T an Exhaust System That Is a Work of Art

When Rich Benoit said that he would recycle a Model S with a V8, he raised as much praise as bashing. Tesla fans said “there's no reason to change what’s perfect,” but the truth is that the car was perfectly ruined before getting a Chevrolet Camaro's LS3. The newest video on the project revealed its exhaust system, and now the protests may be fair: a recycled car did not need such a beauty to get rid of toxic fumes.

7 photos