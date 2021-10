Updated Tesla Cybertruck Spotted Without Door Handles

Back in April of this same year we reported on a quote from Elon Musk that read "In end, we kept production design almost exactly same as show car. Just some small tweaks here & there to make it slightly better. No door handles. Car recognizes you & opens door."At the time we surmised that perhaps production was further ahead than expected or further behind than expected. Now, with 2022 on the horizon, thanks to these new videos it's clear that some progress is being made.Despite being incredibly low-res we can clearly make out the lack of any rectangular door handle as seen on the original Tesla Cybertruck concept and prototype driven by Musk and featured on programs like Jay Leno's Garage.Removing the door handles isn't something completely foreign, considering the Model X can already open its doors for passengers as they walk up. Including the same technology in the Cybertruck is well within Tesla's ability. They just need to ensure it's reliable, something that can't be said of all their door handle designs.Two different videos were posted, each just four seconds long, but in both the lack of door handles seems obvious. Does this mean that the Cybertruck is close to production and release? Considering Rivian is closing in on the finish line and GM doesn't seem too far behind it would benefit Tesla to move quickly.Just a couple of months ago, in August, Musk said that Cybertruck had been pushed back to a late 2022 production plan. He also said that full-scale volume production wouldn't happen until 2023. That would place it behind others despite introducing the concept in 2019 and promising production in 2021