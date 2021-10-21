Las Vegas Approves 29 Miles of Boring Company Tunnels

Last year we had our first chance to experience the revelation that is the Boring Companies Las Vegas tunnel. Well, it wasn't exactly the revelation everyone had hoped for. Maybe new tunnels will be.
Originally lauded as a superfast transport involving autonomous Tesla vehicles, things have changed. Instead of driverless cars, these Tesla's require a real human behind the wheel.
Then there's the speed and size. It's not exactly blistering. It's also just 1.5-miles long. Still, there's still much to appreciate about the first public Boring Company tunnel.
Not only can it be faster than above-ground traffic, but it's also uber-simple. Now, more will have the chance to experience it too. Clark County dropped that bomb via Twitter not long ago.
"Expanding and moving forward with plans for the 'Vegas Loop.' #ClarkCounty Commissioners just approved an agreement with the @boringcompany to establish and maintain a transportation system that will go under the Las Vegas Strip. It will also go to @AllegiantStadm and @UNLV." The tweet reads.
The Boring Company replied with more information too. "Vegas Loop is expanding - 29 miles and 51 stations! Thanks to the Clark County team for the great partnership and to the Commissioners for unanimous approval."
According to the folks at Clark County, the finished tunnels will have a 57,000 passenger capacity per hour. In addition, no public funds will be used for the project. That's sure to settle the fears of some naysayers.
We also have some early estimates on how long it will take to get from A to B. The Boring Company estimates just 5 minutes from McCarran Airport to the LV Convention Center at the cost of $10. They also expect to shuttle passengers from the Convention Center to downtown Las Vegas in 3 minutes for just $5.
There's no timeline on when production will be completed, but we have a map of the route (below). Here's to hoping it's fully functional sooner rather than later.
