Elon Musk Announces GigaBier, Because Beer Tastes Better in Cybertruck-Based Containers

Despite valid criticism and the occasional controversy, Tesla seems to have succeeded where most carmakers did not: in being relatable. Part of the cult-like figure and appeal of CEO Elon Musk is the ability to humanize Tesla and, in the process, make every aspect of it relatable to regular people, whether millionaire investors or simple buyers and drivers of Teslas.
Look hard and wide at the auto industry, and chances are you won’t find another CEO that comes across as such a cool dude as Musk. How could you when he’s the only one who makes this kind of surprise announcements, like the GigaBier that would be sold at Giga Berlin, the latest Tesla Gigafactory and the first one in Europe?
To be sure, merchandising plays a huge part in revenue for most carmakers. Even exclusive marques like Bugatti, Ferrari, and Porsche have their own branded merchandise, so in this regard, it’s not like Tesla is writing history books. But Musk does have a very special way of introducing said merchandise, which further drives home the message that, in addition to being an EV pioneer, he’s just the ultimate cool dude anyone would be lucky to hang out with.
The other day marked the so-called Tesla Giga Berlin’s County Fair, and Musk was on hand to discuss the new facility and production plans. He also mentioned the Cyberquad ATV and, in a seemingly off-hand remark, revealed that Giga Berlin would have its own GigaBeer – named GigaBier, in keeping with the location of the facility (hat tip to Teslarati).
Musk did not say when the beer would become available, but renders shown behind him revealed that it would come in a container inspired by the Cybertruck design. To think that so many rushed to call the Cybertruck ugly two years ago, and then everyone jumped on the angular design bandwagon with all kinds of products. It was about time Tesla did, too.
“We’re gonna build a train station that’s right on the property,” Musk said. “And then we’re gonna have graffiti murals all throughout the factory, on the outside and everything. So I think that’s gonna be pretty cool. We’ve got some of them already. And we’re even gonna have a beer.”
Tesla’s previous attempts of the kind have proved very successful, especially since all were limited-edition. The Boring Company Not-a-Flamethrower flamethrower, Tesla Short Shorts, Tesla surfboard, and the Teslaquila are excellent examples in this sense.
Gigabeer confirmed!! ???? @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/7CN8Qcjrld— Gali (@Gfilche) October 9, 2021