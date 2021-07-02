Tesla Delivers Record Number of Vehicles in Q2 2021

Tesla produced over 180,000 vehicles and delivered just under 185,000 in the first quarter of the year. For the second quarter, those figures have ballooned to 206,421 and 201,250 vehicles, respectively. 7 photos



Tesla sold a total of 2,340 units of the Model S and Model Y in the previous three months, and deliveries topped 1,890 units even though the assembly line didn’t operate at 100-percent capacity. The



But wait, there’s more! The press release posted on the investor relations website mentions that “final numbers could vary by up to 0.5 percent or more” over a technicality. Specifically, a vehicle counts as delivered if Tesla has transferred it to the customer and the paperwork is correct in its entirety.



In light of this uplifting announcement, the share price has topped $697.36 on the New York Stock Exchange this morning. By comparison, the automaker’s shares were down 0.3 percent at $675.68 in premarket trading.



Tesla, however, can’t take a breath as Wall Street expects the company to deliver 475,000 vehicles in the second half of 2021. Worldwide deliveries for the first half of the year total 386,050 vehicles, which presents a bit of a problem for shareholders and the biggest Tesla fan of them all: Elon Musk.



On the upside, 2022 will be a year of record-breaking quarters because of two additions to the manufacturing footprint. Gigafactory Texas will be the main factory for the Cybertruck and Semi, and the site is on schedule to be finished by late 2021. As for Gigafactory Berlin in Germany, the plant is on track to start production and deliveries of the Model Y in late 2021 as well.



