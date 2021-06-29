2021 Tesla Model S Long Range Starts Deliveries, Priced From $79,990

2021 marks the latest evolution of the Model S full-size luxobarge. Tesla delivered the first 25 units of the Plaid at the beginning of June, and even though the Long Range was expected to roll out in August, our friends at Tesla Owners of the Quad Cities have posted a few pics of a delivered car.
Tesla may have accelerated the delivery window to bolster Q2 deliveries, which is understandable given the pressure that comes from the automaker’s investors. Valued at $680 per share at the moment of reporting, the EV specialist may not deliver as initially expected because the Model S and X production line has been down for quite some time and because the chip shortage affects the Palo Alto-based company as well.
Priced from $79,990 excluding destination and documentation fee, potential savings, and options, the Long Range features the same yoke steering wheel as the Plaid. Estimated to cover 405 miles (652 kilometers) on a full charge of the lithium-ion battery, the dual-motor sedan is capable of hitting the magical figure of 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.1 clicks.
Pearl White is the only no-cost exterior color, while black, silver, and blue cost $1,500 and Red levels up to $2,500. On the wheel front, 19-inch units come standard, while the $4,500 Arachnid 21-inch wheels downgrade the official estimated range to 375 miles (604 kilometers) for obvious reasons.
The U.S. configurator also lists black as the standard interior option. Customers who prefer black and white or black and cream will have to splash $2,000 for either combination and just like before, Full Self-Driving Capability for the Autopilot system is the most expensive option of the lot.
FSD is marketed with five main functionalities at the moment of reporting: Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, as well as Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control. Sometime later this year, the camera-based FSD suite will add Autosteer on city streets, according to Tesla.
Priced from $79,990 excluding destination and documentation fee, potential savings, and options, the Long Range features the same yoke steering wheel as the Plaid. Estimated to cover 405 miles (652 kilometers) on a full charge of the lithium-ion battery, the dual-motor sedan is capable of hitting the magical figure of 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.1 clicks.
Pearl White is the only no-cost exterior color, while black, silver, and blue cost $1,500 and Red levels up to $2,500. On the wheel front, 19-inch units come standard, while the $4,500 Arachnid 21-inch wheels downgrade the official estimated range to 375 miles (604 kilometers) for obvious reasons.
The U.S. configurator also lists black as the standard interior option. Customers who prefer black and white or black and cream will have to splash $2,000 for either combination and just like before, Full Self-Driving Capability for the Autopilot system is the most expensive option of the lot.
FSD is marketed with five main functionalities at the moment of reporting: Navigate on Autopilot, Auto Lane Change, Autopark, Summon, as well as Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control. Sometime later this year, the camera-based FSD suite will add Autosteer on city streets, according to Tesla.
June 26, 2021