Tesla Recalls Model Y Over Improperly Tightened Suspension Fasteners

Last month, the assembly tool used to secure the left-hand front suspension lateral link to the front subframe of the Model Y at the Austin, Texas plant was offline due to a faulty sensor. The procedure to secure the suspension link was performed manually by a technician who also validated torque, but said technician wasn’t really thorough with his job.
Two weeks later, as part of a pre-delivery inspection, Tesla Service discovered two fasteners that were not torqued to specification. The Model Y in question was produced in the period when the assembly tool was offline. Given this finding, the EV automaker began a risk assessment of the condition. Tesla further started reviewing manufacturing records to identify the scope of the affected population of Model Y utility vehicles.
Vehicles not yet delivered to customers had their fasteners verified prior to delivery as a precaution in the period between November 18th and November 28th. The EV automaker discovered one Model Y with loose fasteners. Tesla began contacting affected owners to schedule service appointments on November 29th. Seven affected vehicles have scheduled appointments in December 2022. In the worst-case scenario, the owners of two other vehicles will be contacted by first-class mail on February 3rd.
Tesla isn’t aware of any crashes or worse related to this oversight. The front lateral link to the subframe bolt carries part number 1109912-00-A as per the document attached below. The report also reads that “Tesla will further revise and formalize the process for a technician to be granted approval to review and close out nonconformances,” which sounds pretty similar to the majority of hardware-related Tesla recalls issued thus far.
Additional training and certification requirements are noted as well, and approval will be revoked for any technician who doesn’t complete the revised process. The Austin-based automaker estimates that 10 percent of the affected population of vehicles exhibits the aforementioned problem.
