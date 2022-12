Tesla Recalls Model Y Over Improperly Tightened Suspension Fasteners

EV

Two weeks later, as part of a pre-delivery inspection, Tesla Service discovered two fasteners that were not torqued to specification. The Model Y in question was produced in the period when the assembly tool was offline. Given this finding, theautomaker began a risk assessment of the condition. Tesla further started reviewing manufacturing records to identify the scope of the affected population of Model Y utility vehicles.Vehicles not yet delivered to customers had their fasteners verified prior to delivery as a precaution in the period between November 18th and November 28th. The EV automaker discovered one Model Y with loose fasteners. Tesla began contacting affected owners to schedule service appointments on November 29th. Seven affected vehicles have scheduled appointments in December 2022. In the worst-case scenario, the owners of two other vehicles will be contacted by first-class mail on February 3rd.Tesla isn’t aware of any crashes or worse related to this oversight. The front lateral link to the subframe bolt carries part number 1109912-00-A as per the document attached below. The report also reads that “Tesla will further revise and formalize the process for a technician to be granted approval to review and close out nonconformances,” which sounds pretty similar to the majority of hardware-related Tesla recalls issued thus far.Additional training and certification requirements are noted as well, and approval will be revoked for any technician who doesn’t complete the revised process. The Austin-based automaker estimates that 10 percent of the affected population of vehicles exhibits the aforementioned problem.