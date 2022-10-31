autoevolution
Europe’s Best-Selling New Car in September Was the Tesla Model Y

31 Oct 2022, 19:50 UTC ·
Definitely not the most affordable new car on sale in the European Union, the Model Y was the best-selling new car sold in this part of the world in September 2022. According to a press release from JATO Dynamics, no fewer than 29,367 units were registered, even outselling the Volkswagen Golf in Germany. The Peugeot 208 ranked in second place, the Dacia Sandero in third, Skoda Octavia in fourth, and Toyota Yaris in fifth.
The remainder of the top ten consists of the Volkswagen T-Roc, Volkswagen Golf, Renault Clio, Nissan Qashqai, and Fiat 500. JATO Dynamics is monitoring EU-27 sales, referring to all member states.

In terms of electric vehicles, the top ten kicks off with the Model Y mentioned in the opening paragraph. The Model 3 ranked in second place, followed by the Volkswagen ID.4, Fiat 500, Dacia Spring, Skoda Enyaq, Kia Niro, Renault Megane, Volkswagen ID.3, and Peugeot e-208.

Plug-in hybrids are in pretty high demand as well, although cumulative sales of the top ten don’t exceed cumulative sales of the aforementioned electric vehicles. The Ford Kuga is listed first on the leaderboard, followed by the Kia Niro and Kia Sportage. The remainder consists of the BMW X5, Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX-60, Lynk & Co 01, the Volvo XC40 which uses the same vehicle architecture as the Lynk & Co 01, the Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class, and the Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class.

Customers in the EU-27 registered no fewer than 160,869 all-electric vehicles in September 2022, representing 15.6 percent of total registrations. Plug-in hybrids totaled 87,712 registrations. Be that as it may, there is a bit of bad news if you look at the bigger picture.

According to JATO Dynamics global analyst Felipe Munoz, “the market lost one million units per quarter over the last three years. While a catastrophe in terms of volume relative to production capacity, the majority of OEMs have now properly adapted to this new reality.”

