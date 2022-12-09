Tesla Model Y Mans Up for More Arduous Tracks With Help From Delta4x4

Electric vehicles modified for off-roading are not that common, but Delta4x4 wants all that to change. As a result, they have upgraded a Tesla Model Y, and would gladly do the same to yours too, if you’d be interested in it.
Knocking on the overlanding door, this Tesla Model Y was shared on social media by the tuner, which is famous for bringing out the wild side in high-riders, a day ago, and it looks ready for some fun off the beaten path.
Mind you, the modifications are not that drastic, but they have changed the way it looks and behaves. The zero-emission crossover has more inches between its belly and the road, courtesy of the 35 mm (1.4 in) lift kit. A very rugged rack was attached to the roof, and it has improved its hauling ability.
Turning night into day at the push of a button, or maybe at the flick of a switch, are the extra lights mounted at the front, above the license plate. Black plastic fender flares contribute to the hairy-chested makeover, and it has new wheels too, with visible rivets, and wide lips. These were wrapped in 265/40 tires from Continental on both axles, which should give it more traction once the terrain becomes sticky and/or slippery.
Delta4x4’s latest project hit the World Wide Web about a week after they presented that crazy Mercedes G-Class on tracks, which was unleashed in the Alps, with additional modifications too. Also, in case you forgot, the tuner can turn your Porsche 911 into an all-terrain sports model, in the vein of the recently-unveiled 911 Dakar. This proposal has additional lights attached to the front hood, fender flares, jacked-up stance, and new wheels shod in chunkier rubber, and it is probably one of the most interesting tuning ideas that we have seen recently.
