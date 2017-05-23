Tesla Model X Three-Wheeler Rendered as Reliant Robin Comeback

Welcome to the world wide web ladies and gentlemen drivers. This is a place where nothing is impossible and, if you haven't already done so, we'll ask you to put on your tolerance glasses. That is probably the best way to look at the contraption we have here without wishing to throw rotten tomatoes at the screen.





We'll remind the younger part of our audience that Reliant Robin, the affordability of the British three-wheeler meant that the world was forced to deal with no less than three generations of the creature, which were produced between 1973 and 2002.



Fortunately, the occasions that see us bringing the awful machine back under the spotlights are rare, so we'll simply label the piece we have here under "dark corner of the internet" and move on.



The digital artist behind this three-wheeler monstrosity is



Alas, we can't get over the said Zuffenhausen render that easily and that's because the contraption has a real world equivalent.



As we



Oh well, at least now that you're aware of the Franken-Porsche's existence, you won't be (all that) shocked if you happen to come across it while spending your holiday in Monaco. Fortunately, this is but a rendering, one that shows us what could happen if a Tesla Model X and a Reliant Robin would spend the night together in an overly cramped garage.We'll remind the younger part of our audience that Reliant Robin, the affordability of the British three-wheeler meant that the world was forced to deal with no less than three generations of the creature, which were produced between 1973 and 2002.Fortunately, the occasions that see us bringing the awful machine back under the spotlights are rare, so we'll simply label the piece we have here under "dark corner of the internet" and move on.The digital artist behind this three-wheeler monstrosity is Javier Oquendo , who obviously enjoys messing with the lines of the Palo Alto machine, as this seems to be the norm these days - those who have a hard time believing us should check out renders such as the Porsche 911 gone muscle car Alas, we can't get over the said Zuffenhausen render that easily and that's because the contraption has a real world equivalent.As we showed you earlier this year, a French chop shop owner decided to turn a 1990s Carrera 2 into a rat rod. The process saw the Neunelfer welcoming a front-mounted Ford Big Block, with the size of the V8 meaning the bodywork, be it in factory or custom trim, couldn't conceal the motor.Oh well, at least now that you're aware of the Franken-Porsche's existence, you won't be (all that) shocked if you happen to come across it while spending your holiday in Monaco.