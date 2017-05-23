autoevolution

Tesla Model X Three-Wheeler Rendered as Reliant Robin Comeback

 
23 May 2017, 11:39 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Welcome to the world wide web ladies and gentlemen drivers. This is a place where nothing is impossible and, if you haven't already done so, we'll ask you to put on your tolerance glasses. That is probably the best way to look at the contraption we have here without wishing to throw rotten tomatoes at the screen.
Fortunately, this is but a rendering, one that shows us what could happen if a Tesla Model X and a Reliant Robin would spend the night together in an overly cramped garage.

We'll remind the younger part of our audience that Reliant Robin, the affordability of the British three-wheeler meant that the world was forced to deal with no less than three generations of the creature, which were produced between 1973 and 2002.

Fortunately, the occasions that see us bringing the awful machine back under the spotlights are rare, so we'll simply label the piece we have here under "dark corner of the internet" and move on.

The digital artist behind this three-wheeler monstrosity is Javier Oquendo, who obviously enjoys messing with the lines of the Palo Alto machine, as this seems to be the norm these days - those who have a hard time believing us should check out renders such as the Porsche 911 gone muscle car.

Alas, we can't get over the said Zuffenhausen render that easily and that's because the contraption has a real world equivalent.

As we showed you earlier this year, a French chop shop owner decided to turn a 1990s Carrera 2 into a rat rod. The process saw the Neunelfer welcoming a front-mounted Ford Big Block, with the size of the V8 meaning the bodywork, be it in factory or custom trim, couldn't conceal the motor.

Oh well, at least now that you're aware of the Franken-Porsche's existence, you won't be (all that) shocked if you happen to come across it while spending your holiday in Monaco.
Tesla Model X Reliant Robin rendering lol
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75