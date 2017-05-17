autoevolution

Next Porsche Cayman GT4 Rendered, Could Get Optional PDK Gearbox

 
17 May 2017, 18:21 UTC ·
by
Last week was an important one in the Porschephille's calendar, since it brought us the first sighting of the next Cayman GT4 prototype. Well, here we are, back on the topic and we've brought along a rendering of the mid-engined special.
This pixel play gifts a 718 Cayman with the treats we've learned to associate with the GT4 badge, appearing to be rather accurate - we'll tip our pixels to transportation designer Laurent Schmidt for this image.

As usual when it comes to future Zuffenhausen goodies, Porsche manages to hide most of the juicy details in plain sight. To be more precise, most of the tech ingredients for the next incarnation of the GT4 mix seem to be on the table, but we can't be sure about the exact ones the Germans will turn to.

Fortunately, Andreas Preuninger, the man who helms's the GT Division, has made it clear that the uber-Cayman will stick to naturally aspiration and continue to offer a stick shift. But let's take these details one by one.

Since the 3.8-liter NA flat-six animating the outgoing GT4 came from the now-retired 991.1 Carrera S, one could expect the next mid-engined special to pack a downtuned incarnation of the 4.0-liter boxer heart of the 2018 911 GT3.

As for the tranny department, Preuninger never dismissed the possibility of the new GT4 also being offered in PDK trim. In fact, the rumor mill talks about Porsche having tested the soon-to-be-replaced model with a double-clutch transmission, having labeled the resulting lap times as dangerous for the Neunelfer line-up, which meant the project was scrapped.

With Porsche's GT people currently being busy preparing the 991.2 GT3 RS and the new GT2 for their launch (by the way, both should come in PDK-only form), the Cayman GT4 could land in the second half of next year, as a 2019 model. Hopefully, we'll get it sooner.

