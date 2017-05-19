Front-Engined Porsche 911 Gets 1970 Dodge Charger V8 in Brutal Rendering

Before anybody comes up with a digital equivalent of rotten tomatoes and starts throwing such things at the rendering we have here, allow us to point out two reasons for which you shouldn't fret about this Neunelfer accommodating a muscle car heart in its nose.





This is precisely what digital artist



Oozeear took the time to talk about the ideas that brought this contraption to world wide web life.



"Right, I noticed there was a lot of engine/mechanic geniuses after I posted the Tesla yesterday. So here's something for you guys to talk about. A 1970 Charger engine in a 911. Why not."



And while the internal combustion animated Model S he mentions is also a



We're referring to the Porsche 911 rat rod whose frunk section now houses a Big Block. The machine, which started out in life as a 1990s Carrera 2, is now animated by a Ford V8, with the contraption having made its first public appearance in Monaco.



Truth be told, with air-cooled Neunelfers getting more and more traction these days, Franken-Porsches might just turn into a thing. For one thing, we're looking at a digital fantasy. And there's nothing wrong with rearranging a few pixels to fuel the imagination fire.This is precisely what digital artist Yasid Oozeear did, gifting a 991.1 incarnation of the Porsche 911 with a Mopar V8. Did we mention the time when another artist pulled a somewhat similar stunt? We're talking about Khyzyl Saleem and perhaps purists should look away from his dissected 991 GT3 RS, which was torn apart to receive a Chevy V8 motor, thus turning into a drag strip hero.Oozeear took the time to talk about the ideas that brought this contraption to world wide web life."Right, I noticed there was a lot of engine/mechanic geniuses after I posted the Tesla yesterday. So here's something for you guys to talk about. A 1970 Charger engine in a 911. Why not."And while the internal combustion animated Model S he mentions is also a rendering , this brings us to the second reason for which you shouldn't be bothered by such images. To be more precise, if you're going to fret, you might as well do it over a real-life contraption. That would be the French-chopped air-cooled Neunelfer we showed you back in February.We're referring to the Porsche 911 rat rod whose frunk section now houses a Big Block. The machine, which started out in life as a 1990s Carrera 2, is now animated by a Ford V8, with the contraption having made its first public appearance in Monaco.Truth be told, with air-cooled Neunelfers getting more and more traction these days, Franken-Porsches might just turn into a thing.