autoevolution

Front-Engined Porsche 911 Gets 1970 Dodge Charger V8 in Brutal Rendering

 
19 May 2017, 12:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Before anybody comes up with a digital equivalent of rotten tomatoes and starts throwing such things at the rendering we have here, allow us to point out two reasons for which you shouldn't fret about this Neunelfer accommodating a muscle car heart in its nose.
For one thing, we're looking at a digital fantasy. And there's nothing wrong with rearranging a few pixels to fuel the imagination fire.

This is precisely what digital artist Yasid Oozeear did, gifting a 991.1 incarnation of the Porsche 911 with a Mopar V8. Did we mention the time when another artist pulled a somewhat similar stunt? We're talking about Khyzyl Saleem and perhaps purists should look away from his dissected 991 GT3 RS, which was torn apart to receive a Chevy V8 motor, thus turning into a drag strip hero.

Oozeear took the time to talk about the ideas that brought this contraption to world wide web life.

"Right, I noticed there was a lot of engine/mechanic geniuses after I posted the Tesla yesterday. So here's something for you guys to talk about. A 1970 Charger engine in a 911. Why not."

And while the internal combustion animated Model S he mentions is also a rendering, this brings us to the second reason for which you shouldn't be bothered by such images. To be more precise, if you're going to fret, you might as well do it over a real-life contraption. That would be the French-chopped air-cooled Neunelfer we showed you back in February.

We're referring to the Porsche 911 rat rod whose frunk section now houses a Big Block. The machine, which started out in life as a 1990s Carrera 2, is now animated by a Ford V8, with the contraption having made its first public appearance in Monaco.

Truth be told, with air-cooled Neunelfers getting more and more traction these days, Franken-Porsches might just turn into a thing.
Porsche 911 dodge charger Porsche Dodge muscle car rendering pic of the day
 
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our PORSCHE Testdrives:

PORSCHE 911 Carrera S Cabriolet85
2015 PORSCHE Cayman GTS86
2015 Porsche Cayenne S84
2015 PORSCHE Panamera S E-Hybrid78
2015 PORSCHE 911 Targa 92
PORSCHE Macan S84
2014 PORSCHE 911 Turbo S92
2014 PORSCHE Cayman S82
PORSCHE Boxster S83
PORSCHE Cayenne GTS 86