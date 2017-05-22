New BMW 8 Series Rendered Based on Official Teaser, 2019 BMW M8 Included

We've been keeping an eye on the return of the BMW 8 Series ever since September last year, when we brought you the first spyshots of the Grand Tourer. Now, with less than one week separating us from the debut of the concept that precedes the production 8er, we've brought along a pair of renderings to quench the thirst of large German coupes.





The carmaker has already told us that the 8 Series is set to enter production next year and we're expecting it to serve as the company's halo car.



The details on this two-door matter as scarce. However, with the BMW gene pool involving assets as diverse as the memorable driving experience delivered by the



Digital artist Jan Peisert took the liberty to go past the 8 Series that



Truth be told, the rumor mill has been boiling with reports of BMW introducing a whole family of M8 models in 2019. As such, we could be treated with a Coupe, a Convertible and Gran Coupe.



While the M8 Coupe is expected to be launched one year after the regular 8 Series, if we may call the Grand Tourer so, the M8 Convertible and M8 Gran Coupe should land by late 2020.



Returning to the official part of the tale, the concept car previewing the 8 Series Coupe is scheduled to make its debut at this year's Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este (Italy), with the move set to take place on Friday, May 26.



Until then, we're inviting you to check out the piece of footage below, which highlights the Photoshop birth of the renderings we have here.



Based on the official teaser of the upcoming Bavarian star (check out the images to your right and you'll notice the teaser) these pixel arrangements deliver the best 8 Series preview to date.The carmaker has already told us that the 8 Series is set to enter production next year and we're expecting it to serve as the company's halo car.The details on this two-door matter as scarce. However, with the BMW gene pool involving assets as diverse as the memorable driving experience delivered by the Rolls-Royce Wraith and the extra spiced gained by recent M Division models, our expectations are sky-high.Digital artist Jan Peisert took the liberty to go past the 8 Series that has already been confirmed by the German automaker, also rendering a potential M8.Truth be told, the rumor mill has been boiling with reports of BMW introducing a whole family of M8 models in 2019. As such, we could be treated with a Coupe, a Convertible and Gran Coupe.While the M8 Coupe is expected to be launched one year after the regular 8 Series, if we may call the Grand Tourer so, the M8 Convertible and M8 Gran Coupe should land by late 2020.Returning to the official part of the tale, the concept car previewing the 8 Series Coupe is scheduled to make its debut at this year's Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este (Italy), with the move set to take place on Friday, May 26.Until then, we're inviting you to check out the piece of footage below, which highlights the Photoshop birth of the renderings we have here.