Tesla Model X Has Off-Road Party in Ibiza

If any vehicle bears the SUV designation, sooner or later somebody's bound to take it off-road regardless of how ridiculous that prospect might seem in the real world.

From a grammatical point of view, it's the latter should apply, but then another question beckons: what counts as a road? When does one stop being a road and turns into a trail? And then there are the so-called roads in some parts of the world (yes, Russia, we're looking at you, though you're not alone in it) that are worse than many off-road trails we've seen or been on. It's all a big uncertainty, so let's just go with our instincts and skip a definition altogether.



Since the SUV , that means it must have gone off-road at some time. Given its price tag and relative scarcity, you'll understand why most owners would be reluctant to such gimmickry, but not the craziest



Unlike Bjørn, who preferred



It's been proven the Model X is by no means an off-road machine, despite its ability to raise the car and increase its ground clearance. This video tries very hard to make it look as though it breezed through some very tough and rocky trails, but the truth is it's all in the camera work.



Placing the camera at ground level near the obstacles gives us an ant's view of the action, making it seem a lot more impressive than it really is. In reality, the suspension on the X barely had to work and those trails would have been negotiated just as easily in almost any car you can think of.



But don't think for a fact this is the last time you'll see the Model X in this kind of environment. And when the



