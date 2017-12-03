It's Winter, So Here's a Tesla Model X Sand-Surfing in Dubai's Desert

A good part of the planet is getting ready for winter, while some of it is already a few feet deep in snow - yeah, we're well aware of those who might be reading this on a beach, but we choose to ignore them because the alternative would be R-rated - so things like shovels and tire chains are on many people's shopping lists.

7 photos



Driving isn't made any better either as you have to buy a new set of tires and get your car



Yeah, it can get pretty tough, so we thought you deserve something to take the stress off. Something like an electric SUV throwing rooster tails of sand up in the air as it nonchalantly cruises over the endless dunes of the Dubai desert. At sunset.



Well, the sunset part is a bit deceiving since the murky air makes it difficult to fully appreciate its splendor, but it still leaves the car to be enjoyed. The 21-inch wheels of the



The



The only good things about winter are that it comes bundled with Christmas and, if you like skiing, it's the only time of the year you can do it properly. Other than that it's thick clothes - and lots of them - and pretty much staying indoors where you need to burn something - wood, gas, electricity - to keep warm.Driving isn't made any better either as you have to buy a new set of tires and get your car ready for winter - check the battery, change the washer fluid with a non-freezing one, stock water, a blanket, and some food in the car, etc. And when you do set out, you can never be sure just how much grip your tires have at all times, so you'll drive a lot slower than usual.Yeah, it can get pretty tough, so we thought you deserve something to take the stress off. Something like an electricthrowing rooster tails of sand up in the air as it nonchalantly cruises over the endless dunes of the Dubai desert. At sunset.Well, the sunset part is a bit deceiving since the murky air makes it difficult to fully appreciate its splendor, but it still leaves the car to be enjoyed. The 21-inch wheels of the Tesla Model X P90D are not the best choice for this type of activity, but then we would have said the same thing about the vehicle as a whole.The Model X is one of the heaviest SUVs of its size, so the soft sand is the last place you want to be driving it through. And yet it looks like it had no problem staying afloat despite using regular tires. But as much as we savor the scream of a gasoline engine at full blast, there are times when the virtual complete silence of an electric powertrain seems a lot better suited, and this is definitely one of them.