Tesla Model X Snowy Off-Road Incursion Turns Very Expensive Very Quickly

We got a little taste of what was to come yesterday when famous Tesla YouTuber Bjørn Nyland organized a tug-of-war between his Model X (P90D) and a diesel Land Cruiser Prado. Considering the circumstances (a big power gap between the two and the absence of studded tires on one of the vehicles) that didn't last long.The thing with that video was that it kind of gave us the impression that the two electric motors in the Tesla might actually be quite competent in dealing with the traction demands of an off-road track. It probably gave Bjørn the same feeling because here he is, one day later, with a new clip showing the electrictaking on a snowy forest trail.The first thing he does, while still on flat land, was to raise the air suspension to the maximum level and make sure the vehicle doesn't decide to drop it back in the intermediate position on its own will. With that out of the way, there's just a tiny ramp separating Bjørn and Optimus Prime (the pet name for his Model X) from the adventure that lies ahead.As you can see, traction is not a problem. Apart from the driver's obvious lack of experience when driving in slippery conditions - such as stamping on the brakes while going downhill, locking the wheels - the Model X has no problem advancing through the white scenery.That is until it hits what looks like a perfectly designed Model X trap. A puddle of mud is covered by a thin layer of ice and some snow to cover everything up. The ice cracks immediately under the tonnage of the EV and, as it turns out, the temperature wasn't low enough for the entire mud to freeze.The X's right front wheel sinks into the mud while the ice rips off the plastic trim framing the wheel arch. Bjørn doesn't seem to notice that immediately, but as he finally decides to get out and inspect the situation, he notices he had clipped the entire front bumper as well while one of the parking sensors was hanging loose.What does this tell you? Well, the Model X will take you off-road as long as the ground clearance isn't a problem, but it's always handy to have a Jeep Wrangler hanging around whether to drag you out or to show you the way. Let Uncle Bjørn's experience be a reminder that we should let off-roaders stick to what they do best and keep the Model Xs on the road. Though the complete silence thanks to the electric motors and the dampening of the snow is a thing to behold, we have to admit.