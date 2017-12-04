Mercedes-Benz Rents Privately-Owned Tesla Model X for Tests, Nearly Ruins It

More on this:

1 It's Winter, So Here's a Tesla Model X Sand-Surfing in Dubai's Desert

2 Tesla Model X P100D Street Races 800 HP Lamborghini Huracan, No Launch Control

3 Tesla Model X Preheating in the Winter Puts Huge Crack in That Big Windshield

4 Tesla Model X Versus the Winter, the Winter Wins (Even without Trying)

5 Tesla on Tesla Action in Hong Kong Shows They're Both Tough Nuts to Crack