Tesla Model X Preheating in the Winter Puts Huge Crack in That Big Windshield

24 Nov 2017, 16:16 UTC
by
Everybody knows that electric vehicles and cold temperatures don't get along too well, and that's because batteries tend to work best when it's warm outside.
However, the nature of EVs makes them susceptible to other kinds of unwanted run-ins with the winter, as this clip from Bjørn Nyland will prove. We've already shown you the kind of problems Tesla's SUV can have even with the thinnest layers of frost, but this time it looks like it snowed a bit more heavily in Norway.

Some diesel-powered cars have auxiliary heating systems installed, meaning they can heat up the cabin before the driver and passengers get in so that when they do, they'll be greeted by warm seats and defrosted windows. It's that kind of optional that will only make sense a few days each year, but when you use it, you know it was worth every penny.

Since EVs don't have to burn fuel to generate heat, that means every battery-powered car can do this without any problems - well, after watching this clip we're sure you'll agree that last part is debatable. And when the car in question is parked outside overnight and it snows, you will certainly switch the preheating on the following morning.

However, as Bjørn here demonstrates, there are a few things you should keep in mind. First of all, take the time to clear the snow off the windshield and the rest of the windows. Tempered glass doesn't do very well when exposed to contrasting temperatures at once, as it's prone to cracking.

Which leads us to our next point. Cracking your windshield on temperature difference alone isn't very likely, but the probability raises exponentially if there's a rock chip in the glass. The thing is some of them can be small, or hidden away in a part of the windshield you can't see, so you won't even know they're there, so it's best to give it a thorough inspection before putting the defroster on full blast.

The worst thing about this happening to a Tesla Model X is that it has such a huge windshield, which also makes it quite expensive to replace. Bjørn might be smiling in the clip, but deep down inside he definitely wishes he had picked up that ice scraper or snow brush and done things manually.

Is this "Tesla Model X vs. winter" becoming a series?
