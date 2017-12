You might think we're on the wrong pills here, but this is far from the case. And, to illustrate our point, we've brought along a piece of footage that showcases just such an adventure.Russia aficionado Alan Enileev has recently brought us an adventure that sees a Model S , presumably a P100D, delivering wonderful all-paw donuts in Gagarinsky District, Moscow.Now, going past the all-wheel-drive and the uber-capable tires, you might wonder what allows the 2+ ton behemoth to spin so violently. And the answer is simple. You see, the instant electric torque joins forces with the single-gear nature of the Telsa - the latter aspect means that, once the wheels lose traction, the electric motors get to spin all the way to heaven, going way past what an internal combustion engine could deliver.We found this out the hard way when testing the Model S P85 (keep in mind this is a rear-wheel-drive model) and a burnout attempt saw the car initially refusing the break traction. We insisted and, once things got smokey, it was pretty difficult to stop the thing for destroying its rear tires. Before we knew it, the whole canyon surrounding the car was filled with thick smoke.Nevertheless, we did enjoy the experience, so we're not complaining. Once again, acceptance makes for a considerably better solution.