Tesla's New Santa Mode Easter Egg Is "Ho Ho Ho" Voice-Activated

24 Dec 2017, 9:41 UTC ·
by
Tesla knows you're up to something. Stuff like grabbing presents, decorating the house and so on. As such, the Palo Alto carmaker has decided to join the holiday fun, releasing a new... Easter Egg, one that's labeled as "Santa Mode.
The feature has landed on Model S and Model X machines as part of the 2017.50.2 over-the-air software update.

The new mode shows up as a reindeer icon within Tesla's Easter Egg Menu. Press that flashy reindeer and you'll see Santa showing up on the instrument cluster. Oh, and this is just half the fun, since you can also use voice activation for the feature. Sure, this might seem a bit strange to those in the cars next to you, but perhaps you'll get them in the holiday mood too.

It's simple, really - press and hold the car's voice command button and go "Ho Ho Ho". These instructions come from Elon Musk himself, who took to Twitter two days before Christmas to deliver them.


Now that you're in Santa Mode, the vehicle icon on the instrument cluster shows Santa's sleigh, which is obviously loaded with gifts (supposedly, just like your Model S or Model X).

As Autopilot detects nearby vehicles, you'll see these in the form of prancing reindeers. Also, the Autopilot feature will turn the digital lane indicators into a snowflake-loaded icy road.

Even if you don't happen to own a Tesla Model X or Model S, you can check out the Sant Mode Easter Egg in the piece of footage below, which comes from Brooks of the Drag Times YT channel.

P.S.: This cabin-focused Easter Egg follows the Holiday Show feature we received last year, which was built around the exterior of the EV. You know, the one that puts the Tesla Model X Falcon Wing doors to acrobatic work while playing Wizards in Winter.

