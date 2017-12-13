Early Tesla Semi Sketch Shows There Was a Clear Vision Right from the Start

Tesla might be known for its absurdly quick electric sedans, but the company's first commercial vehicle - a semi truck, no less - is shaping up to be a real success. Not one month from the prototype unveiling and rumors say there are over 1,200 reservations already, and they don't seem to be stopping.

The specs alone are enough to justify the truck's success, but what's really impressive - and shows why the project has been such a success - is how close to the prototype one of the early sketches looks like. It's a testament to the fact that the team knew all too well what it wanted from the vehicle from the very first stages of development, and that showed in how quickly they were able to show a working prototype.



The sketch you see here was posted by the Tesla Chief Designer, Franz von Holzhausen, and you'll be hard-pressed to find any differences to the prototype that was on stage last month. We don't know exactly how "early" the sketch was, but we'll have to take Franz's word on it. Besides, between the Tesla brand identity and the Semi's main inspiration source - the bullet train - how else could the truck actually end up looking?





