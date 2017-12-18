autoevolution
 

What Happens to a Hovering Drone in a Moving Car?

18 Dec 2017, 21:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
This is one of has been keeping the Internet's geeks up at night for quite some time. It's a theory about what will happen to an RC helicopter hovering inside a train when this starts to move.
2 photos
The textbooks might suggest one thing or another. But we know it's best to start a real-life experiment and see what happens. Car Advice did just that, but they don't like trains. Instead, they used a Tesla Model X and a Hyundai van. Both a tiny toy and a professional DJI drone were used, with mixed results we might add.

Some people think that because the drone is in the car, it will maintain its position. But just think of the sensation you feel in your eyeballs or guys when accelerating in a fast car. There's a bit of inertia there too, right? The same thing is happening here. All the air gets "pulled" to the back of the car (we know it's trying to stay still in relation to the earth).

The object in motion will always try to stay in motion, which means that when the car is traveling at a constant speed, the drone will stay still as well. It's the same with us human beings, which are stationary in relation to the planet we're on, but moving at high speed through the universe.

The helium balloon experiment is another fun piece of science. The air still rushes to the back of the car, but since this reduces density at the front, the balloon tries to "lift" itself in that direction.

On a side note, this is probably the only experiment where a cheap drone and a balloon are more useful than a $1000 DJI model. The sensors are trying to stop it from crashing into the back of the car, thus making it inposible to test.

drone DJI Tesla acceleration test
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How Crumple Zones Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Get a Grip: Driving on Snowy Roads Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Latest car models:
ALFA ROMEO MiToALFA ROMEO MiTo MiniMERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222)MERCEDES BENZ S 65 AMG L (V222) LuxuryMCLAREN SennaMCLAREN Senna ExoticALPINE A108ALPINE A108 CoupeALPINE A106ALPINE A106 CoupeAll car models  