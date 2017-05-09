Tesla Model 3 Rendered in the Minecraft Universe Is Every Designer's Nightmare

If you thought Lego bricks were the worst possible medium out of which to reproduce the curvy lines of a car such as the Tesla Model 3
, we would kindly like to ask you to guess again.
If the Danish plastic super-toys can afford to make a few rounded pieces every now and again, in Minecraft, everything is square. Yes, we do realize the car has wheels, and quite frankly, we are as baffled about that as you are.
Minecraft is one of those things you either get or you don't. We fall into the latter category, and all for the better because from what we understand, it's a very time-consuming hobby. Having said that, I just realized I might get a bomb in the mail for calling it a "hobby."
For some people, it's an alternate universe, one where learning space geometry is as simple as it gets thanks to everything having only 90-degree angles. Pythagoras would have loved this, even though it might have turned him into a bit of a slob so he would never have come up with his theorem.
The sandbox proved very productive for young kids, however, some of them turning it into a full-time job. Take 16-year-old Brandon Relph, the CEO (yup, that still stands for Chief Executive Officer) of acclaimed Minecraft studio Block (personally I think Sphere would have been a better name, but not everyone is into irony).
Together with a friend of his - 19-year-old marketing expert Florian Funke (don't you just feel old and a little underachieved?) - Brandon decided to create a Minecraft
world dedicated to Tesla Motors
, and while we would have loved to see a Model X open its blocky Falcon Doors, the two opted to go for the yet unreleased Model 3 sedan.
Frankly, if it weren't for the Tesla logos, this could have been any other three-volume car out there and nobody could have said any different, but that doesn't take anything away from the pair's effort. Their idea came after meeting Elon Musk at Minecon in London in 2015 and, presumably, being impressed with some of these older people can and plan to do.
You can watch the video they've made right below this paragraph and read everything about this rendition of the EV in the press release (yes, they have one of those too) further down the page.