Police Catches Driver With DIY Inspection Stickers Made From Cheese Wrappers

 
9 May 2017
Every vehicle that drives on public roads has to have a valid inspection, registration, and insurance in all civilized countries of the world.
Failure to present one of the above documents in a traffic stop usually results in a penalty, and some situations could lead to penalties on a person’s license, or even impounding the vehicle.

Only the worst cases end in the latter, as they involve individuals who drive an unlicensed, unregistered, and uninsured vehicle on public roads.

Doing all three is a criminal offense in some countries, because it means that the person cannot pay for the damage he or she causes to other people’s property because of lack of insurance.

A lack of a valid inspection sticker could lead to problems with most insurance companies, because it could mean that the vehicle is not roadworthy, and its coverage may be refused.

An unnamed driver managed to tick two of the three boxes in a traffic stop this Saturday in Alexandria, New Hampshire. The driver was pulled over after police officers spotted a set of "DIY" stickers on her license plates and windshield.

A closer inspection revealed that those stickers were cheese wrappers, along with other cut-outs from newspapers or magazines. Unlike a person who forgets his or her papers at home, the situation was deemed as a deliberate attempt of deceiving police officers and everyone else on the road that the car had a valid inspection.

As the police officers have noted on Facebook, driving a vehicle without a valid inspection or registration is punishable by a small set fine in the state. However, making fake stickers is a misdemeanor, and whoever does that can get a fine of up to $1,200.

In this instance, the driver faces up to $2,400 in fines, along with the costs of her car getting towed and impounded. The vehicle will stay in custody until it is properly registered.

