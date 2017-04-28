Tesla Executive Klaus Grohmann Ousted From Company after Alleged Clash with Musk

Earlier this month, we reported about threats of a strike from Grohmann Engineering
, an automation company acquired by Tesla.
It is still unclear if those threats were related to the incident that we are reporting in this story, but some might believe that there is a close link between them.
According to reports from Germany
, Mr. Klaus Grohmann, the man who founded Ghormann Engineering, was ousted from Tesla
after disagreements in business strategy with Elon Musk
.
As Automotive News
informs, the clash allegedly happened because Musk asked the executive to focus on Tesla to the detriment of legacy clients from Grohmann Engineering.
The supplier
was bought by Tesla last November, but the business was already working with BMW and Mercedes-Benz, who are currently rivals of the American carmaker.
When asked by reporters about the rumors surrounding his departure, Mr. Grohmann told them that confidentiality clauses do not allow him to comment on the matter. He did mention that his departure did “not happen because he had lost interest in working
.“
The spokesperson from Tesla who was contacted to comment on the situation praised Mr. Grohmann for building “an incredible company,” and told reporters that he had decided to prepare for retirement.
Tesla
’s representative stated that it was a mutual decision with him to get a new generation of people to lead the company that was acquired by the American conglomerate.
Under cover of anonymity, sources from withing Tesla Grohmann Automation revealed that workers feel insecure about the fact that they will build parts for a single client.
The presented situation is a risky move in business, and many suppliers try to get several clients on their billing lists to be sure that the company will stay afloat if one of its customers decides to choose a rival brand.
Situations like the one described above have occurred in other industries, but the automotive world makes no exception from these unwritten rules.