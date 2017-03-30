Tesla Fan Asks Elon Musk If He Can Get Gauge Cluster In Model 3, Musk Replies

Some say that "less is more," and others do not agree. Well, if you will buy a Tesla Model 3
, you might have to embrace that motto for the entire ownership of the automobile.
Tesla’s most affordable vehicle will not have a conventional gauge cluster
. The entry-level version will not get one, it will not be optional, and the most expensive Model 3 does not have one either. Instead, all Model 3s will have a central screen, with touch functions, which will handle both the gauge cluster and the multimedia unit.
For some people, this is not a big deal, but it is claimed to be a deal-breaker for others. When humans say things like these on the Internet, for example: “I will not buy this product because it has, or it does not have this.”
You cannot be sure, as a reader or manufacturer, if that complaint is just a rant, or if it is the real reason why that potential customer is not a buyer.
Companies must adapt their products according to studies, market research, and customer complaints. Eventually, complaints from those who are not clients are also registered and fixed.
The trick to success is to figure out what the target audience wants, what it will pay for, and what it says it desires, and deliver a product that meets the first two criteria, while vaguely coming close to the third.
Just think about Apple’s restrictions, criticized all over the Internet and the world. The iPhone 7 has no headphone jack, but people cued up to buy it, and we think the same will happen with the Model 3, on an appropriate scale, with the gauge cluster.
Recently, Elon Musk was asked on Twitter if the Model 3
will be available with a gauge cluster. It did not matter if the component was digital or analog, but someone asked if it was possible.
Musk replied: “No.” The user then asked if a Head-Up Display was available, and that was also a negative, but Elon explained that “you won’t care.” He might have a point.