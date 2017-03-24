Elon Musk Says Tesla Model 3 Is Just A Smaller Model S, Publishes Video of It

Elon Musk
’ favorite way of letting people know about the new things his companies have accomplished is Twitter.
The latest news that first reached his followers was in the form of a video, which portrayed a Model 3
“release candidate version” as it was accelerating away on an unidentified street.
A rapid brake to a full stop follows the acceleration, and the entire process takes about four seconds without the launch from a standstill, but it is unclear if this is a 0-60-0 test, or just a demonstration.
Earlier that day, Elon Musk decided it was time to clarify a few things about the Model 3. Unlike Apple’s products, the next car from Tesla
is not “the next version” of the company’s vehicles.
Instead, Musk insists that the Model 3 is “just a smaller Model S,” with less range, less power, and fewer features. The Model S
, on the other hand, comes with more advanced technology.
The Model 3 as a “baby Model S” makes sense, but we feel that the clarification was done for the general public, not specialist media, because we understand that the most affordable car from Tesla could not become its most advanced product. Musk also addressed the issue with the name of the vehicle, which was supposed to be “Model E.”
Ford sued Tesla a few years ago to block the Silicon Valley automaker from launching a car named “Model E.”
The Blue Oval has recently announced plans to offer an electric vehicle called that way
, and you can understand what kind of confusion this could have caused for some consumers.
Elon Musk explained that he wanted the most affordable automobile from Tesla to be named “Model E” for “obvious dumb humor reasons.” He apparently feels content that the range will now be comprised of three cars: S3X, which Mr. Musk humorously describes as “totally different:) ”
We must note that Musk’s tweets were followed by numerous messages from Tesla clients, who expressed their gratitude and satisfaction regarding the products the company launched so far.