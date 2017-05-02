autoevolution

Tesla Skipping on Model 3 Beta Testing Might Prove to Be a Costly Move

 
2 May 2017, 14:28 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
About two months ago, it became apparent that Tesla will not be going through a beta-testing phase for the upcoming Model 3, vaulting straight to an "early release candidate" instead.
It wouldn't be the first time Elon Musk disrupts the way the automotive industry has been going about its business for years, but this one could have slightly more severe consequences. The normal procedure for new cars implies the use of prototype tooling before switching to the final production tooling.

This allows the manufacturer to identify and fix potential issues in the design and quality of various parts or deal with problems in the assembly process. The idea is that these prototype tools are much cheaper than the permanent ones, meaning that any flaw that would make it past the beta testing period would translate in a big hole in the company's wallet.

Tesla is taking that risk, and some people think it could be a step too far for Elon Musk. "He's pushing the envelope to see how much time and cost he can take out of the process," Ron Harbour, a manufacturing consultant at Oliver Wyman, told the Daily Mail.

Elon Musk is taking this gamble by putting all his faith into the "advanced analytical techniques" that the company used to simulate the production process and identify any potential imperfections. However, with over 500,000 units a year planned, any overlook could have a major impact on the company's finances.

The Tesla CEO further backs his decision by claiming that beta testing did more harm than good for the Model X, so he sees no reason to repeat the feat with the mass-market model. Besides, the Model 3 will have a mini-testing phase of its own with the first few production units going to the company execs for a little spin. Not exactly a bomb-proof plan, wouldn't you say?

But that's what Musk does: he takes risks. If his endeavor proves successful, then the humankind is in debt. It means he has pushed the boundaries of the way we do things once again, and Tesla deserves all the success it can get. If he's not, well, he'll probably find a way to turn it around.
Tesla Model 3 model 3 Tesla Tesla Motors Elon Musk beta testing
 
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75