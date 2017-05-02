Tesla Skipping on Model 3 Beta Testing Might Prove to Be a Costly Move

About two months ago, it became apparent that Tesla will not be going through a beta-testing phase for the upcoming Model 3
, vaulting straight to an "early release candidate" instead.
It wouldn't be the first time Elon Musk disrupts the way the automotive industry has been going about its business for years, but this one could have slightly more severe consequences. The normal procedure for new cars implies the use of prototype tooling before switching to the final production tooling.
This allows the manufacturer to identify and fix potential issues in the design and quality of various parts or deal with problems in the assembly process. The idea is that these prototype tools are much cheaper than the permanent ones, meaning that any flaw that would make it past the beta testing period would translate in a big hole in the company's wallet.
Tesla
is taking that risk, and some people think it could be a step too far for Elon Musk. "He's pushing the envelope to see how much time and cost he can take out of the process
," Ron Harbour, a manufacturing consultant at Oliver Wyman, told the Daily Mail
.
Elon Musk is taking this gamble by putting all his faith into the "advanced analytical techniques" that the company used to simulate the production process and identify any potential imperfections. However, with over 500,000 units a year planned, any overlook could have a major impact on the company's finances.
The Tesla CEO further backs his decision by claiming that beta testing did more harm than good for the Model X
, so he sees no reason to repeat the feat with the mass-market model. Besides, the Model 3 will have a mini-testing phase of its own with the first few production units going to the company execs for a little spin. Not exactly a bomb-proof plan, wouldn't you say?
But that's what Musk does: he takes risks. If his endeavor proves successful, then the humankind is in debt. It means he has pushed the boundaries of the way we do things once again, and Tesla deserves all the success it can get. If he's not, well, he'll probably find a way to turn it around.