autoevolution

White Tesla Model 3 Prototype Spotted in Palo Alto Reveals Every Line

 
2 May 2017, 10:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
We've had more than a year to get used to the Model 3 exterior design, and yet as we draw ever closer to its official launch, we still discover a new crease we had no idea was there.
Elon Musk's decision to show a very much production-ready vehicle with over a year to go until people would be able to buy it seemed odd, but it doesn't appear to have dwindled the public's appetite for the promised accessible EV.

That, of course, was helped by the fact that Tesla enjoys an Apple-like following with its fans ready to accept almost anything that's been thrown at them as long as it has the "T" logo on it. On the other hand, it was also facilitated by the fact that the Model 3 really isn't a bad-looking car.

We're still not ready to call it beautiful, and that's simply because of its proportions. It looks like it and the Model S started life as twins, but somewhere along the way things went bad for the Model 3 who started putting on weight, became stocky and didn't take on basketball as its brother, thus remaining a bit short as well. It also looks like having a botched up lip job, but that's another story.

You might get the feeling we don't like the Model 3 too much, wich is not true. We're only being as critical as we can to offset the overly positive reception the EV gets from the aforementioned fans. We actually think the car looks tremendous and this white paint is the one that does it the most justice so far.

With a little help from the Californian sun (and Electrek), we can now spot ever angle, every surface and every crease on the vehicle's body, which could not have been done with the previous black and dark blue cars. This all suggests that Tesla is on track for its planned production start in July, which should come as excellent news to the ~400,000 reservation holders.
Tesla Model 3 release candidate Tesla Model 3 Tesla Motors model 3
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous BMW Winter Driving Tip: Eco Pro On, Coasting Off Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
If Peugeot Citroen Buys Opel it's all Downhill for Volkswagen The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75