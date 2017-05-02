White Tesla Model 3 Prototype Spotted in Palo Alto Reveals Every Line

We've had more than a year to get used to the Model 3 exterior design, and yet as we draw ever closer to its official launch, we still discover a new crease we had no idea was there.





That, of course, was helped by the fact that



We're still not ready to call it beautiful, and that's simply because of its proportions. It looks like it and the



You might get the feeling we don't like the



With a little help from the Californian sun (and Elon Musk's decision to show a very much production-ready vehicle with over a year to go until people would be able to buy it seemed odd, but it doesn't appear to have dwindled the public's appetite for the promised accessible EV.That, of course, was helped by the fact that Tesla enjoys an Apple-like following with its fans ready to accept almost anything that's been thrown at them as long as it has the "T" logo on it. On the other hand, it was also facilitated by the fact that the Model 3 really isn't a bad-looking car.We're still not ready to call it beautiful, and that's simply because of its proportions. It looks like it and the Model S started life as twins, but somewhere along the way things went bad for the Model 3 who started putting on weight, became stocky and didn't take on basketball as its brother, thus remaining a bit short as well. It also looks like having a botched up lip job, but that's another story.You might get the feeling we don't like the Model 3 too much, wich is not true. We're only being as critical as we can to offset the overly positive reception the EV gets from the aforementioned fans. We actually think the car looks tremendous and this white paint is the one that does it the most justice so far.With a little help from the Californian sun (and Electrek ), we can now spot ever angle, every surface and every crease on the vehicle's body, which could not have been done with the previous black and dark blue cars. This all suggests that Tesla is on track for its planned production start in July, which should come as excellent news to the ~400,000 reservation holders.