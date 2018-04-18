Tesla Model 3 Long Range Peaks At 141.7 MPH In Autobahn Top Speed Run

When Tesla introduced the Model 3, the Long Range was quoted at 140 miles per hour in terms of top speed. This clip, however, proves that the company underestimated the capability of the Model 3 Long Range, with this example of the breed maxing out at 141.7 mph (228 km/h) on a derestricted strip of the Autobahn.

Something else that’s interesting about this video is the sound that makes its way into car at this sort of velocity. Tire roar is easily noticeable, seconded by wind noise from the side mirrors and rubber seals. But surprisingly enough, the two men in the vehicle don’t need to raise their voices to understand each other at 228 km/h.



This video isn’t unique considering that other people have managed to bring up the Model 3 Long Range to that speed, down to the very last digit. You could even say that Tesla is consistent about this sort of stuff, which is something that we can’t tell about the



There’s more performance to be squeezed out of the Model 3, with the dual-motor option coming “



Classified as a mid-size sedan in the U.S. and compact executive sedan (D-segment) in Europe, the



Tesla expects to deliver the first units of the Model 3 Standard Battery in late 2018. The dual-motor configuration will be available with both battery options, and as per the automaker’s website, the range doesn’t differ from the



